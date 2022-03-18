“This club has everything that it needs to make me happy” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reacts to Manchester United speculation

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has dismissed the rumors of him becoming Manchester United's next manager despite the Blues' off-field issues. The German manager has stated that he has 'plenty of reasons to stay' at Stamford Bridge amid the chaos at the club.

As reported by The Daily Star, Manchester United have been considering the German as one of their managerial candidates, with Ralf Rangnick set to take up a consultancy role.

However, while addressing the press ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough, Tuchel stated that he remains committed to his current employers. On being asked regarding links to Manchester United, Tuchel said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“There’s actually no reaction at all. Because do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club in my situation? Absolutely not."

Tuchel claimed that he loves being in charge of the Blues and that he has everything to be happy about at Stamford Bridge. The German added:

“I’ve said many times that I love to be here, that I love to work for Chelsea and that this club has everything that it needs to make me happy. And that’s why there’s no need. And we have plenty of reasons to stay in the moment here, and this is what we do.”

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Thomas Tuchel is an incredibly impressive man. He’s handled a very difficult position admirably and honestly. Thomas Tuchel is an incredibly impressive man. He’s handled a very difficult position admirably and honestly.

The 48-year-old's future at the West London club has been unclear following the sanctions imposed by the UK government on the club's owner Roman Abramovich.

Due to Russian's close ties with president Vladimir Putin, the Blues have been restricted from buying and selling players, offering new contracts and even selling merchandise at the club.

The takeover of the European champions is already under process. However, at the moment, things look complicated at the club, which has led to speculation regarding Tuchel's future.

Manchester United will need to look elsewhere with Tuchel staying at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is one of the best managers in world football right now and has done wonders since taking over at Chelsea. He would have been the perfect candidate for the Manchester United job. However, it now appears the Red Devils will have to look at other options.

The likes of Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers are believed to be among the contenders for the job. The Red Devils must choose carefully as a wrong appointment would take the club further in the wrong direction.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar