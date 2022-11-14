“He doesn’t seem to be trying so hard to impress any more” – Garth Crooks suggests Liverpool star ‘has all the elements’ to emulate club legend at Anfield

Former Manchester United forward Garth Crooks has backed Darwin Nunez to emulate Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

The Reds signed the Uruguay international from SL Benfica this summer for a potential fee of €100 million. Sadio Mane left the Reds to join Bayern Munich during the same transfer window, which saw Nunez become a potential replacement for the Senegal international at Anfield.

Akin to Mane, Nunez can play down the left flank as well as down the middle in attack. The pair also boast immense pace, impeccable aerial ability and clinical finishing in the final third of the pitch.

Nunez did not have the easiest time adjusting to life in England despite a goal on his competitive debut in a 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City. A red card against Crystal Palace in his team's 1-1 league draw in August saw him sidelined for three games.

Upon his return to first-team action, the 23-year-old failed to score in five consecutive games. However, he has now netted seven times and provided an assist in his last 10 games across competitions for the Reds.

Nunez's latest contribution came in the form of a brace in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Southampton on November 12. Crooks included Nunez in his BBC Team of the Week as a result, writing:

"The young Darwin Nunez is starting to find his rhythm at Anfield and, as a consequence, the goals are beginning to come naturally as he doesn't seem to be trying so hard to impress any more."

He added that the Uruguay international is capable of filling the role left by Mane:

"The 23-year-old Uruguay international undoubtedly has all the elements to become a top-class striker and might one day even fill the role left by Sadio Mane - although that is a big ask.

"Nunez, on the other hand, desperately wants to get on the end of things which is a nightmare for any defence."

Darwin Nunez has a long way to go to emulate Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Mane's arrival from Southampton in the summer of 2016 is arguably the signing that started the revolution at Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp.

He was an important part of the Reds side that won every major trophy under the sun under the German tactician. Mane left the club after registering 120 goals and 49 assists in 269 matches across competitions.

It can also be argued that Nunez may not be the like-for-like replacement that Klopp has in mind for Mane. Luis Diaz was signed by Liverpool from FC Porto in January but the left-winger is currently out of action with an injury.

