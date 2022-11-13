Fabrizio Romano provides insight into how Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff have turned around Liverpool superstar Darwin Nunez's form

Fabrizio Romano has given an insight into how Liverpool's coaching staff have played a role in turning around Darwin Nunez's form this campaign.

The Uruguay international joined the Reds this summer from SL Benfica for a fee that could reach 100 million with add-ons. He scored as a substitute on his competitive debut for the club in the 2-1 FA Community Shield win against Manchester City in July.

Things seemed to be going well for him until his red card in the Reds' 1-1 Premier League draw against Crystal Palace on 16 August. Including the draw against the Eagles, Nunez went on a run where he scored just once in six games for the Reds.

However, the center-forward has netted seven times and provided an assist in his last 10 games for Liverpool across competitions. One of his best displays in a red shirt came against Southampton.

Nunez scored two brilliant goals as assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders saw his team beat the Saints 3-1 at Anfield on 12 November in Jurgen Klopp's absence. Romano has now shed light on how the Merseyside giants have engineered Nunez's return to form.

In his CaughtOffside column, he wrote:

"I’m told they are really happy with Darwin. He’s doing great in training, he has excellent relationship with his teammates and Klopp’s staff can see the improvement every single day."

He added:

"The coaching team and Klopp himself have helped him with specific training sessions, explaining him their idea and system; Darwin has now adapted to a new life in England and to a new style of football. Step by step."

Nunez now has nine goals and two assists in 18 games across competitions for his new club.

Darwin Nunez lifts lid on advice from former Liverpool striker

Nunez's red card for his headbutt on defender Joachim Andersen was a defining moment for him this campaign.

It was definitely the lowest moment of his short Liverpool career so far, which affected his performances in the games that followed.

Former Liverpool centre-forward and Nunez's current Uruguay teammate, Luis Suarez, personally contacted the 23-year-old and offered him some valuable advice after the sending-off.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Nunez said:

"Luis told me that these things will happen in every game in the Premier League, that they'll come and find me, that they're going to bump into me, and that I need to make myself strong and not repeat my screw-up. He said: 'Listen to an idiot like me.' I really appreciate that message and the fondness he has for me."

Nunez and Suarez are expected to spearhead Uruguay's attack at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

