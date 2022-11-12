Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp handed one match touchline ban

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban for his antics against Manchester City on October 16, as per journalist Paul Joyce of the Times.

The German tactician lashed out at the linesman for not awarding the Reds a free kick for an alleged foul on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva. The incident happened a few minutes before the full-time whistle when the Reds were 1-0 up at Anfield.

A free kick high up the pitch down the right flank would have helped Liverpool see out a bit of time, but the referee waved play on. Klopp was subsequently sent off for his actions.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund manager was not handed a touchline ban. Earlier this month, the FA appealed the independent regulatory commission's decision and pushed for a touchline ban.

As a result, Klopp has been banned from the sidelines in the Reds' Premier League clash against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday (November 12).

As it turns out, both teams will be without the managers they started the season with when they face each other at L4. The Saints have appointed Nathan Jones as their manager after sacking Ralph Hasenhuttl earlier this month.

Klopp's punishment has the potential to divide opinions. Fans have seen managers react in a much more unhinged way and get away without punishment.

On the other hand, it could be an important step towards protecting the referees, who are often on the receiving end of a manager's harangues. The German tactician is one of the most famous managers in the world and could have been seen as the perfect individual to make an example out of.

Who will manage Liverpool vs Southampton in Jurgen Klopp's absence?

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has been the go-to replacement for Jurgen Klopp on the touchline whenever the German is unavailable.

He will manage the Reds when they host the struggling Saints at Anfield. Southampton are in the relegation zone with just 12 points from 14 matches so far this campaign.

The Reds, on the other hand, are seven points away from fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. They could slash this gap down to four if other results go their way this weekend.

Klopp's absence could be felt by Liverpool players this weekend. He is constantly seen shouting instructions from the sidelines regardless of the scoreline. This is the last match the Reds will play before the season stops for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

