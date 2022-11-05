The FA appeal against decision to not ban Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 

The Football Association (FA) have decided to appeal the decision not to hand Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a touchline ban after his red card against Manchester City.

Liverpool beat the Cityzens in a hard-fought encounter at Anfield by a 1-0 margin on 16 October. With the Reds a goal up and nearing the full-time whistle, Klopp had a go at the linesman for not calling a foul on Mohamed Salah by Bernardo Silva.

He was subsequently sent off by referee Anthony Taylor and was later fined £30,000 by an independent regulatory commission 11 days after the incident. However, Klopp was not handed a touchline ban and oversaw a 1-0 home win against West Ham United on 20 October.

As per the Manchester Evening News, the FA are not pleased with the final outcome and want the German tactician to be appropriately punished. They believe elite managers like the Reds boss should be setting the standard of behavior that will be the model to follow at the grassroots level.

Fans have seen managers get away without even a warning for worse but the FA are seemingly becoming more proactive towards the issue of referee abuse. Managers like Klopp, Antonio Conte, and Pep Guardiola are not shy of handing the referees a piece of their minds when things don't go their way.

However, they will need to be wary about their conduct on the touchline. If the decision to not ban Klopp from the touchline is overturned, it could usher in an era of managers coming under the microscope for how they deal with officials.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp admitted it was his mistake after red card vs Manchester City

Klopp admitted after the full-time whistle against Manchester City that he was at fault for the red-card incident with the referee.

The German was not pleased with the way Taylor managed the speed of the game but he was not one to back out from accepting responsibility. He said (h/t official Liverpool FC website):

"Of course, the red card, my fault. I went over the top in the moment, I don’t think I was disrespectful to anybody but when you look at the pictures back – I know myself for 55 years that the way I look in these moments is already worth a red card."

He continued:

"But I think a little bit as an excuse I would like to mention, how can you not whistle that foul? How on earth is it possible? And I wish I could get an explanation."

