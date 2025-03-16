"He doesn’t have what it takes", "One season wonder" - Chelsea fans want star player sold as he misses Arsenal clash

Chelsea fans reacted to Cole Palmer's absence from the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday, March 16. The midfielder, who had been tipped to start at the Emirates, was omitted from the matchday squad altogether, sparking debate over his form and fitness.

Palmer has been in a rut lately, failing to score a goal in his last 10 games. His penalty miss during Chelsea’s FA Cup victory over Leicester City came after 13 successful attempts in a row. Following this generally poor run of form, questions were raised over relying on the 22-year-old to deliver consistently.

Blues' manager Enzo Maresca has reshaped his midfield in Palmer’s absence. He seems to have moved Enzo Fernandez up to a more attacking role while leaning on Reece James and Moises Caicedo in deeper positions against Arsenal.

Despite some criticism in recent times, Palmer has been one of Chelsea’s best performers this season, scoring 14 goals and registering six assists in 30 appearances. His early-season form was critical to their campaign, and the club will want to see him return to his old self. However, the fans are currently upset, as they admitted on X:

"Get rid of Palmer. He doesn’t have what it takes. One season wonder." a fan angrily wrote.

"We need to sell Palmer if we're being honest" another argued.

"Cole Palmer, ducking the Arsenal game at the Emirates, once again never seen a man who’s scared to lead his team. In fact, if chelsea doesn't sell this bum, I will stop watching their games .finished at 22 years," a fan was very upset.

"Palmer ducking emirates 2 times in row sell his washed a*s," another complained.

"PALMER ALWAYS ABSENT ONCE IT’S ARSENAL, WHY ???" another demanded.

"Game is lost already. We go next match day," a fan was disillusioned.

Enzo Maresca speaks about Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer ahead of Arsenal game

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had his say on Cole Palmer’s recent dip in form before Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal. The young playmaker has been an important player for Blues this season, but Maresca admitted that he has struggled for some time now.

Speaking to the press, he said (via BBC):

"Cole at the moment struggles to score goals. Of the three guys who score goals for us, two are not available [Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke] and one is available, a bit unlucky and missing goals - but there are other players that are doing well."

