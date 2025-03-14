"He doesn’t trust his teammates" - Ruben Amorim makes bold claims about Manchester United star after win over Real Sociedad 

Ruben Amorim has claimed that Bruno Fernandes does not trust his Manchester United teammates enough. Due to this reason, he believes that the Portuguese midfielder often steps in to contribute for the Red Devils in multiple positions.

Speaking to the media after the win over Real Sociedad, Amorim stated Fernandes shows his frustration on the pitch but is always ready to deliver. He said (via Metro):

"It’s hard for a player like Bruno. He wants to win really badly, sometimes too much. It’s not a bad thing, but sometimes he goes around different positions, he doesn’t trust his teammates. He can show that frustration, but he’s always there. He’s a guy who can play one game and then will be ready to play in a different position.

"He can take set-pieces, score penalties, press high and play in transitions in the last 15 minutes of games. Sometimes I need [someone in] this team someone to take the ball to the last third. I use Bruno, pushed him a little bit back. [Ryan] Giggs was a player who came inside, I’m trying to think about the team and not Bruno. Near the box, he’s so dangerous – he can assist and shoot. Sometimes we need him at No.8, No.10 and No.6!"

Bruno Fernandes scored a hattrick in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad on Thursday, with two goals coming from the spot. The goals helped them secure a place in the quarterfinals, where they will face Lyon.

Manchester United legends heap praise on Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Amorim

Paul Scholes spoke on TNT Sports and claimed that Bruno Fernandes playing deeper has helped him. He believes that the Portuguese midfielder is doing his best to help them get some success this season (via Metro):

"Over this last six-to-seven weeks he’s been brilliant. He’s playing a bit deeper these days rather than that 10 role. He’s carrying this team to a little bit of success."

Rio Ferdinand added that the fans will take some time to get used to Ruben Amorim's system.

"You can see it at times [what Amorim wants]. Not yet, but we’re making progress and that will be seen if we get results. We want to perform better and play better, the manager wants us to improve the way we want to play."

Manchester United face Leicester City next in the Premier League this weekend. They are 14th in the table, with 34 points from their 28 matches.

