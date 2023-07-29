"He doesn’t want Fred" - Manchester United star has move blocked as manager isn't interested in working with Brazilian

Lazio owner Claudio Lotito has said that Biancocelesti manager Maurizio Sarri vetoed a move for Manchester United midfielder Fred this summer.

Fred, 30, faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, having entered the final year of his contract. He's one of the players Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is willing to offload to boost his transfer kitty and make room for potential recruits like Sofyan Amrabat.

A move to Italy has been mooted as an option for the Manchester United man, with Lazio said to be interested. I Biancocelesti are in the market for a central midfielder and mulled over a move for the Brazil international. However, they decided against pursuing a deal for him at Sarri's discretion, according to Lotito.

"I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred," Lotito told Italian regional daily Il Messaggero (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

"He did the same with (Giovani) Lo Celso. … Sarri wants (Piotr) Zielinski and (Samuele) Ricci."

Fred has been on Manchester United's books since joining them from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for €59 million in 2018. He has made 213 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists, and helping them win the EFL Cup last term.

Manchester United midfielder Fred agrees personal terms with Galatasaray

A move to Lazio is no longer an option for Fred, with Maurizio Sarri vetoing a transfer. However, the Brazilian will still not be short of options if he leaves Old Trafford this summer. He has interest from clubs in England, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Fulham have notably been credited with an interest in the former Shakhtar Donetsk star. The midfielder could also follow Alex Telles in moving to the Saudi Pro League. However, Galatasaray are reportedly likelier to sign him as things stand.

Fred has given his green light to a move to Galatasaray, agreeing a contract worth €3 million a year. The Turkish giants have now ramped up talks with Manchester United over a deal. The Red Devils want around €23.3 million (£20 million) for the central midfielder, as per The Daily Telegraph.

Galatasaray have set their sights on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League proper this season. They have, therefore, added Wilfried Zaha, Angelino and Mauro Icardi to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 season. Fred could be their fourth major addition of the summer.