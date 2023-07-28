Manchester United midfielder agrees on €3 million salary as he gives green light to permanent transfer: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Fred has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray ahead of a permanent transfer, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Fred, 30, has been on the Red Devils' books since joining them from Shakhtar Donetsk for €59 million in 2018. He has made 213 appearances across competitions for the English giants, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists, and helped them win the EFL Cup last term.

The Brazil international faces an uncertain future at Manchester United, having entered the final year of his contract. He is one of the players manager Erik ten Hag is willing to offload this summer to boost his transfer kitty and make room for potential recruits like Sofyan Amrabat.

Fulham have been credited with an interest in Fred, who has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. However, talkSPORT reported on Thursday (July 27) that Turkish giants Galatasaray are likelier to sign the midfielder as things stand.

According to the aforementioned source, Galatasaray, who have been linked with other midfielders like Jorginho and Thiago Alcantara, have stepped up their efforts to sign Fred. The Brazilian has already given his green light to the move, agreeing to a contract worth €3 million a year.

Galatasaray are now locked in talks with the Red Devils over a deal for the former Shakhtar star. The Daily Telegraph recently reported that the Old Trafford outfit want €23.3 million (£20 million) for the midfielder. It remains to be seen if the Turkish club are willing to meet the valuation.

Galatasaray have to qualify for the UEFA Champions League proper after winning the Turkish Super Lig last season. They have already added Wilfried Zaha, Angelino and Cedric Bakambu to their ranks and are in the process of acquiring Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United make €35m offer for Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have had a busy summer transfer window so far, making two major additions to their squad. They have signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined sum of over €115 million. The English giants are also working on a deal to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add a defensive-minded midfielder to his ranks if possible. He has set his sights on signing Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat, who he worked with at FC Utrecht. The Red Devils have, therefore, made a €35 million offer for the Morocco international.

Manchester United, though, could have to offload one or two players before finalizing Amrabat's transfer. Scott McTominay has attracted interest from West Ham United. However, Ten Hag prefers to offload Fred and Donny van de Beek first.