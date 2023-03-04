“He doesn’t want to be funny, but he’s extremely funny” – Arteta reveals player signed by Unai Emery is liked by everyone at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was recently quizzed on the character of William Saliba outside the field and he highlighted the defender's sense of humor.

Former manager Unai Emery acquired the French defender from Saint-Etienne in 2019. He has had a tumultuous journey to the first team, but he's now a key player for the Gunners.

Saliba is an imposing figure at centre-half on the pitch, but Arteta revealed that off it, the youngster is quite laid back. He is apparently one of the jovial characters who bring laughter and levity to the dressing room.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on William Saliba: “He's really funny, and he doesn't want to be funny. He has his aura and presence, then he is very focussed and determined to become a top player.” #afc 🗣️| Mikel Arteta on William Saliba: “He's really funny, and he doesn't want to be funny. He has his aura and presence, then he is very focussed and determined to become a top player.” #afc https://t.co/Cg0p0kpeOE

Speaking to the press (via TBR Football), Arteta affirmed that the Frenchman has a natural charm that endears him to everyone at the club:

“He’s really funny, and he doesn’t want to be funny, but he’s extremely funny. He’s really liked around the place. He’s good, he has his aura and presence and always a really good humour and energy around him."

He added:

“And then (on the pitch, he’s) very, very focused and determined to become a top, top player. He’s naturally really composed and doesn’t get too bothered about opinions or getting nervy in certain situations. That’s a big quality of his.”

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI William Saliba’s new FUT Fantasy card on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team…🤩 #afc William Saliba’s new FUT Fantasy card on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team…🤩 #afc https://t.co/lQHelPhTs4

French centre-back Saliba spent three years at Arsenal without featuring in a single competitive match. He was sent out on loan to Saint-Etienne in 2019, followed by a loan spell at Nice in 2021, before spending last season with Marseille.

After an uncertain future at the end of last season, Saliba has become a regular fixture in Arsenal's starting lineup. It was initially agreed that he would spend the 2019-20 campaign back on loan at Saint-Etienne before joining the Gunners the following season.

However, former manager Emery was replaced by Arteta, who didn't deem Saliba ready for the Premier League. As a result, he was kept away from the team for the first half of the season. He was subsequently loaned out to Nice and Marseille for the next 18 months.

Since then, however, the youngster has taken up a position in Arsenal's back four, having successfully convinced Arteta to give him a chance.

Arsenal center-back William Saliba impressed on loan and finally got his chance in the Premier League

In a pre-match press conference, the Gunners manager revealed that the fans were pushing for him to give Saliba a chance at the Emirates Stadium:

“I was 100 per cent sure that I was going to have a lot of pressure externally to give him the opportunity – that was for sure. And obviously, I was really willing to find out what we found out in pre-season. Then it was the perfect storm and a beautiful relationship started to build there. And he has done what he has done this season.”

Saliba has made 26 Premier League appearances this season, keeping 10 clean sheets. He has also contributed two goals and one assist.

