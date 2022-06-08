"He dominated more than Paul Pogba" - Alex McLeish explains how Manchester United can get the best out of 25-year-old midfielder 

Former Scotland defender Alex McLeish has recalled the time Scott McTominay produced a dominant performance for Manchester United against Crystal Palace. According to McLeish, the 25-year-old outshone Paul Pogba that day, hinting that affording the Scot a more advanced role could help United get the best out of him.

Following yet another trophyless campaign, Manchester United are hoping for a change of fortunes under new manager Erik ten Hag next season. The Dutchman’s pursuit of success is unlikely to be straightforward, with his new team lacking quality and versatility in midfield.

The Red Devils are set to be without Paul Pogba (out of contract), Juan Mata (out of contract), and Nemanja Matic (mutually-agreed contract termination) next season.

United could very well turn to the transfer market to get midfield reinforcements, but without Champions League football, signing top-tier stars is rather difficult.

McTominay, who was promoted to the first team in 2017, has primarily been a passenger at Old Trafford, rarely turning heads with his performances.

The former Scotland boss, however, explained how changing the 25-year-old's position could make him more impactful.

When asked if he'd discussed the centre-back position that McTominay plays in for Scotland, McLeish told the Manchester Evening News:

“I never had that conversation. It was more about Scott getting a foothold in the Manchester United first team. Because when you're playing at that level, you've got a really good chance of playing international football.”

He added:

“Scott was still in and out but I remember watching him against Crystal Palace and he dominated more than Paul Pogba. He started to find his own way and he's shown himself to be a very assertive midfielder. He's positionally good and he's been afforded the licence to get forward into scoring positions.”

McTominay, who generally plays as a defensive midfielder, has featured in 170 games for Manchester United so far, recording 16 goals and four assists across competitions.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay more valuable than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

United midfielder Scott McTominay may not be one of the most sought-after footballers in the world, but the CIES Football Observatory certainly holds him in high regard. As per their recently published ranking of the most valuable footballers in the world, McTominay has come in at 53 with a valuation of €67.5 million.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, is in the 80th position with a €55 million valuation. The Egyptian finished the 2021-22 Premier League season as the joint-leading scorer and highest assist provider.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who was chosen as the 2021-22 'Premier League Player of the Year', is also ranked considerably lower than McTominay. The Belgian star is in the 76th position with an estimated valuation of €57.3 million.

McTominay’s contract expires in 2025, while Salah and De Bruyne will be out of contract in 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Scot is also considerably younger than the duo, and it might have played a part in getting him such an unbelievable valuation.

