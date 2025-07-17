"He hasn't done anything wrong" - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father hits back at son's critics in new statement

Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraui, has insisted that the Barcelona sensation didn't do anything wrong to warrant widespread criticism. He added that he would be the first to caution Yamal if he's wrong.

In an interview with Europa Press, Nasraui responded to critics who condemned the Spaniard for reportedly hiring dwarfs as performers during his birthday party. He said (via Reshad Rahman on X):

"I do not listen to outside criticism, I listen to myself and what I’m saying is that my son is doing things right. Instead of dealing with their own things, people look towards the distance and then they will die of envy, this is their problem, I would be the first to take my son by his ears and tell him ‘Lamine this is not done my son’... but he hasn't done anything wrong."

He added:

"Those who speak ill of my son should look at their backs well looked at each other and that's all, because Lamine is the greatest thing I have and I think it is also the greatest thing we have had in football."

Lamine Yamal has faced intense criticism for reportedly hiring individuals with dwarfism to entertain his guests during his recent 18th birthday celebration. The decision has drawn widespread condemnation and investigation from Spain's Ministry of Social Justice.

Meanwhile, Yamal has resumed first-team training ahead of Barcelona's preseason tour and the fresh season in general. The Spanish ace will be looking to maintain consistency, having registered a dominant performance last term. Yamal contributed 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances across competitions for Blaugrana in the 2024-25 campaign.

"Winning the Champions League and the World Cup" - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal on his goals for the new season

Lamine Yamal inherits FC Barcelona's iconic number 10 jersey after signing until 2031 - Source: Getty

Blaugrana's Lamine Yamal has revealed that his objective is to win the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup trophies next season. This comes after he was recently given the iconic No.10 shirt at the Camp Nou.

In a recent interview, the teenager revealed (via Barca Universal on X):

"My goals for this new season? Winning the Champions League and the World Cup. These are my goals now."

Lamine Yamal was close to leading Barcelona to their first UCL title since 2015 last season. However, La Blaugrana were narrowly knocked out 7-6 on aggregate by Inter Milan in the semifinal. Given their impressive achievement last term, having won a domestic treble, Barca are arguably strong contenders for next season's UCL title.

Yamal is also one of the players that Spain would be relying on when the 2026 FIFA World Cup competition commences.

