"He hasn't done it in the Champions League" - British actor rubbishes claims that PSG star Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world

British actor and poker player Rory Jennings does not believe Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world.

The French international has been in excellent form over the years on the domestic and international stages. Many believe the former AS Monaco forward, along with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, are football's biggest superstars of the next generation after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe, 24, has already won six Ligue 1 titles, five with PSG and one with Monaco. He also led France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title at the age of just 19.

Jennings, however, is reluctant to label the French international as the best footballer in the world. The English actor claimed that the PSG superstar has not showcased his talents in the biggest leagues in world football, despite his exploits in the French top division.

Jennings said on talkSPORT:

"My problem with calling Kylian Mbappe the best footballer in the world is, he is 24 years old. [He's] never played in a top league. He's never done it in a top league. And he hasn't done it in the Champions League either, at the very top level."

Mbappe had an exceptional 2022/23 campaign for the Parisians as well as the French national team. The young forward racked up an impressive 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the club last season.

Mbappe also put on some stellar performances for Les Bleus in Qatar last year. He scored eight goals and provided two assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including a hat-trick in the final.

"What are PSG playing at?" - Mayor of Paris questions treatment of Kylian Mbappe

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has urged PSG to retain Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. She can't understand why the Parisians have issued a contract ultimatum to the French superstar.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Anne Hidalgo (Mayor of Paris and French presidential candidate): "Mbappé needs to stay and help us. Because besides football, he's so important as a role model who gives kids hope. We love him so much and we want him to stay." #rmalive

The Ligue 1 giants are currently in the midst of a contract battle with their prized forward, who wants to join Real Madrid next summer.

Mbappe is adamant about not signing a contract extension, with his existing deal set to expire in 2024. The club are unwilling to let him leave on a free transfer next year and are pushing to extend the Frenchman's contract or sell him this summer.

Amidst an interesting saga, the Mayor of Paris has weighed in on the situation. Hidalgo said in an interview with BFMTV and RMC (via GOAL):

"I don't understand what PSG are playing at. Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. I admit that I don't understand anything. Kylian is an extraordinary player, he must be kept in Paris. I think it was also his desire to stay as long as possible. The question is, what are PSG playing at?"