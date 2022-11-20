“He has that double quality” – Claude Makelele offers rave review of ‘very good player’ Chelsea almost signed

Chelsea legend Claudio Makelele is impressed by former transfer target of the club, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Blues agreed on personal terms with the former Ligue 1 midfielder after a fantastic campaign last term.

He made 101 interceptions, most in the French league last year and completed 86 tackles, the fourth-highest tally.

However, they were pipped to the post by Los Blancos as the Spanish giants eventually secured the deal.

Makelele has now provided a lauding review of the 22-year-old. He told AS, via (The Chelsea Chronicle):

“He (Tchouameni) is a very good player. He has that double quality, being good in the midfield and knowing how to attack. He is complete. Now, to be at the level of Madrid, you have to have personality in the way that (Luka) Modric does. He has time, and he must learn from those close to him.”

Tchouameni's form has adapted to La Liga very well. He has been a crucial cog in Carlo Ancelotti's wheel at the Spanish capital. He has made 18 appearances for Real Madrid this season, starting 16 of those games.

Makelele, meanwhile, is currently the sporting director at the Blues' academy. When quizzed about his exact role at the club, the legendary midfielder said:

"Functions of sports director at the Academy. We do exhaustive monitoring of young people, especially when they go abroad. Here, at home, they are comfortable, but when they go out, they discover the reality of football. And that is where we strive to monitor them."

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele reflected on his career

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele revolutionized the idea of how a midfielder should play. He was recently asked whether he was ahead of time. Makelele replied:

"At that time, I didn't feel that way. The journalists, the fans… They all looked at me like a footballer who was only physical. Nobody knew that I had a lot of technique. The technique is not only having a good pass or dribbling but the technique is knowing how to attack and defend. It's starting with the ball to break lines... But friend, my teammates, did know that. The great players, among them, recognize each other very quickly."

