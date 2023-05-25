"He won't downgrade to that small oil club" - Liverpool fans react furiously as Pep Guardiola is seen hugging Reds' top transfer target

Liverpool fans have reacted furiously to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hugging Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Reds, who are reportedly leading the chase, among other clubs.

As per Argentinian television channel TyC Sports, Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton over the transfer of Mac Allister. A transfer fee of £70 million is being quoted by the agency.

Despite strong suggestions that the Reds are close to completing a move for Mac Allister, their fans did not like Guardiola hugging the World Cup winner after City's 1-1 draw with the Seagulls.

City Zone @City_Zone_ [📸] Pep Guardiola with Alexis Mac Allister at full-time. [📸] Pep Guardiola with Alexis Mac Allister at full-time. 👀 https://t.co/aQl2WUbCKg

Here are some of the best reactions:

KLOPP 2026 🇩🇪 @ThoseScouseLads Guardiola giving Mac Allister a hug then Guardiola giving Mac Allister a hug then https://t.co/ThPc5L9eEL

LFC92 @LFC92 Pep hugging Mac Allister there Pep hugging Mac Allister there https://t.co/kTmJkbY1I8

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Alexis Mac Allister looked like he was holding back the tears at full time and saying his goodbyes to the Brighton fans. Very emotional but hopefully we’ll see Mac Allister in red soon Alexis Mac Allister looked like he was holding back the tears at full time and saying his goodbyes to the Brighton fans. Very emotional but hopefully we’ll see Mac Allister in red soon 🔴

Steven @StevenMcinerney Quite enjoying the Liverpool fans sweating after Pep hugged Mac Allister ha. Quite enjoying the Liverpool fans sweating after Pep hugged Mac Allister ha.

Enzo🛡️ @Enzo1876 @lfcJ7_ He won’t downgrade to that small oil club @lfcJ7_ He won’t downgrade to that small oil club

Brighton managed to stop a rampant City side to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday, May 24. Phil Foden gave the champions the lead in the 25th minute but Julio Enciso equalized 13 minutes later.

With the draw, Brighton strengthened their hold on the sixth spot in the league table. They have qualified for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City players after Brighton draw

Despite managing just a 1-1 draw with Brighton, Pep Guardiola was happy with his players' performance in the game.

Guardiola highlighted that the Cityzens were celebrating the league win only 48 hours before kick-off and thus did well to maintain their intensity. He told Sky Sports:

“Exceptional game. Congratulations to Brighton for their deserved qualification to the Europa League. The game we played, 48 hours after we drank all the alcohol in Manchester, 48 hours later we behaved and we showed why we were the champions against that team."

“We showed what we have done with and without the ball," he added. "I didn’t see one drop in our intensity and idea. They had chances, we had chances, we scored a goal, they scored a goal. Both teams want the ball, both teams want to press. The keepers are fundamental in this game. The quality (Brighton) have, they are an exceptional team.”

Manchester City won their third consecutive league title this term. They are also in the finals of both the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League where they will face Manchester United and Inter, respectively.

