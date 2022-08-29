"He dreams of Manchester United" - Fabrizio Romano names player Red Devils will target after completing Antony transfer 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United will now turn their attention to signing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

The Red Devils recently agreed on an £85 million transfer fee with Ajax to bring in Brazilian forward Antony. United, however, are not done with their transfer business as the window nears its end. Erik ten Hag's side are interested in signing Dubravka as a backup goalkeeper to David de Gea.

According to Romano, United have made a loan offer for the Slovakia international with a future option to make the move permanent for £5 million next summer.

The Italian journalist tweeted the following in regards to Dubravka's proposed transfer to Old Trafford:

"Manchester United are now pushing to make Martin Dubravka their next signing: Newcastle expected to answer today after official loan bid submitted with £5m buy option included."

He added:

"Dubravka agreed personal terms - he has asked NUFC board to leave as he dreams of Man Utd."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Dubravka agreed personal terms - he has asked NUFC board to leave as he dreams of Man Utd. Manchester United are now pushing to make Martin Dubravka their next signing: Newcastle expected to answer today after official loan bid submitted with £5m buy option included.Dubravka agreed personal terms - he has asked NUFC board to leave as he dreams of Man Utd. Manchester United are now pushing to make Martin Dubravka their next signing: Newcastle expected to answer today after official loan bid submitted with £5m buy option included. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Dubravka agreed personal terms - he has asked NUFC board to leave as he dreams of Man Utd. https://t.co/Tb973AgKej

Dubravka has been a proven Premier League level goalkeeper during his spell with Newcastle. The Slovakian shot-stopper has made 127 appearances in the Premier League and has kept 37 clean sheets in the process.

The Slovakian, however, lost his place in the starting XI at Newcastle following the arrival of Nick Pope. The 33-year-old goalkeeper is yet to make a single first-team appearance for the Magpies this season.

Dubravka will come in a replacement for Dean Henderson at Manchester United

Manchester United are in need of a new backup goalkeeper following Dean Henderson's loan move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. Dubravka will therefore come in as a direct replacement for the England international.

Henderson wanted regular first-team football in the Premier League and thus decided to join Nottingham. The former Sheffield United goalkeeper saved a penalty from Harry Kane against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, August 28.

Manchester United have been targeting a new goalkeeper for quite some time now. The Red Devils have previously been linked with numerous shot-stoppers, including Yann Sommer and Asmir Begovic from Borussia Monchengladbach and Everton, respectively.

Dubravka, however, will come in as the perfect understudy for De Gea. Not only is he an upgrade to the current backup goalkeeper in Tom Heaton, he can also challenge De Gea for a spot in the first team.

Manchester United have had a productive transfer window so far. The Red Devils have so far signed four players - Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen.

The Red Devils are on a two-match win streak in the Premier League and will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, September 1.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury