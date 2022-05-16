"He drives him mad" - Richard Keys makes major claim about Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

The Premier League title race between Manchester City and Liverpool this season has been nothing short of breathtaking, with both sides putting in elite campaigns. Due to the sheer intensity, comments have been made by both clubs' managers as tensions have steadily grown. Pundit Richard Keys recently weighed in on the situation and said that he believes Jurgen Klopp lives 'rent-free' in Pep Guardiola's head, and that the Reds boss is driving the Spaniard 'mad'.

Although Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have seemingly shared a respectful rivalry thus far, the situation has gotten the better of them on a couple of occasions.

Most recently, Pep Guardiola sensationally claimed that the entire country and especially the British media are in favor of Liverpool winning the title despite trailing Manchester City. Following his side's dominant 5-0 win against Newcastle United last weekend, Guardiola said:

"One week ago, everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone. Of course, because Liverpool have an incredible history in Europe. Not in Premier Leagues, they have won one in 30 years, but it's not a problem at all."

As things stand, it's almost certain that the title race will only be decided on the very last match day. The Reds currently trail the Citizens by four points, albeit with a game in hand versus Southampton. Despite his side's advantage, Guardiola is allegedly being driven mad by rival boss Klopp, according to Richard Keys. Commenting on Guardiola's aforementioned remarks, Keys said on his podcast (via HITC):

“It’s a very difficult job to do post-match interviewer, no question. Everybody is emotional.

“I think Klopp was reacting to what had happened (re comments about Conte and Spurs). He was disappointed and frustrated. It was a spur of the moment thing.

He continued:

“Whereas Guardiola, when he had a little pop at Klopp and suggested that the nation are ‘all Liverpool fans’. That had been festering. He couldn’t wait to say it.

“Klopp lives rent-free in Guardiola’s head. He drives him mad.”

Real Madrid and Manchester City stand in the way of Liverpool's glorious quadruple bid

Jurgen Klopp's side have now won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season

As we approach the end of what has likely been a long and exhausting season, Liverpool continue to harbor hopes of accomplishing the unparalleled quadruple this season.

Having already secured the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, the Reds are set to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in about two weeks' time.

While their chances in that particular match will rest in their own hands, their fate in the Premier League could rely heavily on Manchester City dropping points in their final game of the season.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh