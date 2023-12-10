"He has to be dropped icl", "So washed man" - Fans call out Chelsea star's 'embarrassing' performance in 2-0 loss to Everton

Chelsea fans on social media have slammed midfielder Enzo Fernandez following the club's match against Everton.

The two teams clashed in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday, December 10. The Toffees grabbed the initiative just nine minutes into the second half through Abdoulaye Doucoure's strike. Lewis Dobbin's goal in the second minute of stoppage time secured a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Chelsea struggled to break a resolute Everton defense down, getting just four of their 16 shots on target and creating no big chances. Many of their players were slammed by fans for their display on Sunday, and Fernandez was on that list.

The Argentine wasn't his usual influential self, getting just 48 touches on the ball. He recorded no key passes, lost possession nine times and gave the ball away near his own box in the build-up to Doucoure's opener. The 22-year-old was replaced by Raheem Sterling in the 66th minute.

After the match, multiple Blues fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Fernandez, with one of them writing:

"Enzo has been shit recently he has to be dropped icl [I can't lie] especially when [Moises] Caicedo played really well today"

Another tweeted:

"Enzo is so washed mate, let’s face the fact"

Yet another user wrote:

"Enzo was embarrassing today."

Here are some more reactions from fans:

It's worth noting that some fans also felt that Fernandez enjoyed a decent outing against Everton. The Chelsea midfielder completed 30 of his 34 passes (88% accuracy), got a shot on target and completed two of his three dribble attempts. He also won six of his eight duels, while making two tackles and two clearances.

Everton move further clear of relegation zone with win over Chelsea as Blues drop to 12th

Sunday's win, combined with other results over the weekend, ensured that Everton moved four points clear of the relegation zone. While they remain 17th in the Premier League standings with 13 points, they are now four points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, who lost 2-1 to Manchester City at home.

The Toffees are also just one point behind Nottingham Forest in 16th and three adrift of Crystal Palace in 15th. Forest drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, while Palace lost 2-1 to Liverpool.

Chelsea, meanwhile, dropped into the bottom half of the table with their defeat at Goodison Park and now sit 12th with just 19 points from 16 matches. They are only ahead of Wolves in 13th and Bournemouth in 14th on goal difference.

The Blues will next face Sheffield United at home in the league, while Everton will visit Burnley, with both games scheduled for December 16.