"He isn't egocentric on the pitch" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic says France star always puts his team first ahead of England quarterfinal clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently praised what his AC Milan teammate Olivier Giroud brings for France as Les Blues prepare to take on England in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Giroud scored against Australia in the Round of 16 clash and is now Les Blues' all-time top goalscorer. His tally stands at 52, one more than Thierry Henry.

Ibrahimovic and Giroud have formed a great attacking partnership for AC Milan in recent times. The duo were pivotal as the Rossoneri were crowned the Italian champions last season.

Ibrahimovic has now praised Giroud's unselfish playing style. Speaking to Canal Plus Foot, he said:

"He is a serious person. He isn’t someone who is going to score 40 goals a year, but he brings something to the team that few others do because he isn’t egocentric on the pitch. He plays for everyone."

France defeated Poland 3-1 in their Round of 16 clash on Sunday, 4 December. The defending world champions will play Gareth Southgate's England in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday, 10 December.

France star Olivier Giroud previewed FIFA World cup quarter-final clash against England

Olivier Giroud: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Olivier Giroud will lead France's attack against an England defense led by Harry Maguire and John Stones. Giroud previewed the upcoming clash, saying (transcribed by RMC, h/t Get French Football News):

“It’ll be tough, physical and intense. They’re guys against whom I’ve played a lot of matches, sometimes I won, sometimes I lost. We know each other well, it’ll be all about the details. It won’t just be me against them, but a France block that will have to be united and alert at all times.

"We can’t leave any crumbs to their forwards. I can’t wait to play against them and to rediscover this England team. It’ll be a great match to watch for you, that’s the most important thing along with winning.”

Giroud further spoke about becoming Les Blues' all-time record goalscorer:

“I arrived in the French national team at 25. If that can set an example for those who have had an unusual journey, it would be a source of pride. You always have to believe in your abilities, you can move mountains. I’m proud to be here, but I don’t want to stay [at 52 goals].”

