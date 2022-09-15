"He is elastic, he is flexible" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland's stunner was part Johan Cruyff, part Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered high praise for striker Erling Haaland following his goal against Borussia Dortmund. The Spanish tactician opined that the strike had shades of the late Johan Cruyff and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

City were on the front foot for the final six minutes of the UEFA Champions League contest against Dortmund on Wednesday (September 14). With the score level at 1-1, Joao Cancelo whipped in a cross with the outside of his right boot. Haaland stretched acrobatically to guide the ball into the net.

Guardiola's men then held on to pick up their second win of the Champions League group stages to stay at the top of Group G. Speaking after the match, the Manchester City boss lauded Erling Haaland for the manner in which he took his goal and said (as quoted by ESPN):

"Maybe the people who know me know the influence Johan Cruyff had on my life as a person, a mentor and years ago he scored an incredible goal in Camp Nou for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid."

Guardiola continued:

"The moment Erling scored I thought it was quite, quite similar. I remember my dear friend Ibrahimovic, who has this ability to put the leg on the roof, and Erling is quite similar in that."

The former Barcelona boss went on to add:

"I think it is his nature, he is elastic, he is flexible and after has the ability to make contact and put the ball in the net. I think his mum and dad give him that flexibility."

Erling Haaland has endured an incredible start to life at Manchester City

The manner in which Erling Haaland has adapted to life at Manchester City has been nothing short of spectacular.

Having arrived from Borussia Dortmund for around £51 million this summer, the Norwegian faced backlack for his indifferent performance in the FA Community Shield. However, he responded to that criticism by netting a brace on his Premier League debut against West Ham United.

Haaland has gone from strength to strength ever since. He has scored in five out of league games for City this term, laying out an assist on the only instance where he didn't score. The forward has also found the back of the net thrice in two Champions League encounters.

With 13 goals in eight games since the Community Shield defeat against Liverpool, Erling Haaland has been at his devastating best. Few would bet against him adding to that tally when Manchester City face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this weekend.

Edited by Diptanil Roy