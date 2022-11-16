"He embodies the club, but he's not above the project" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier makes strong Kylian Mbappe claim 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has declared that while Kylian Mbappe is the embodiment of the club’s sporting project, he is not bigger than the club itself.

PSG superstar Mbappe has dominated the headlines since the start of the season, both for footballing and non-footballing reasons. The French superstar was heavily linked with a shock move away from the French capital, with the Daily Mail reporting that he felt betrayed by the club. Mbappe, however, did not let such rumors derail his on-field performances, with him regularly popping up with impressive performances.

Speaking on the Rothen Ignites show on RMC, Galtier spoke about Kylian Mbappe’s situation in the French capital, insisting that he wasn't bigger than any of his teammates. He said (via RMC Sport):

“He embodies the project, there can be no doubt. But when I say that he embodies the project, it is not that he is above the club. Kylian is at the same level as all the other players. On the same level as Leo Messi who has an incredible career, who is the greatest player in the history of football. Kylian is on the same level as Neymar.”

Since the start of the season, Mbappe has featured in 20 games for PSG across competitions, recording 19 goals and five assists. His current deal with the Parisians expires in 2024, but he holds the option to extend it for an additional year.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier feels Kylian Mbappe should be respected for making “strong” Real Madrid decision

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. Many sources claimed that he would run down his contract with Les Parisiens and join Madrid as a free agent in June. Mbappe ultimately signed an extension with the Parisians, which, according to Galtier, was a tough call.

Reminding everyone of the difficult decision Kylian Mbappe made in the summer, Galtier said:

“Obviously he is in love with Paris Saint-Germain, but he had a very attentive eye on Real Madrid.

“He made the decision to stay. Thank you for our Ligue 1, for PSG, for the players, and for me. He made a strong decision and he must be respected for that. He is respectable.”

