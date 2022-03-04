"He ends up producing nothing" - Steve Howey says he'd be surprised if 28-year-old opted to stay at Newcastle United beyond this summer

Former Newcastle United defender Steve Howey has said that he would be surprised to see midfielder Miguel Almiron stay at the club beyond the summer.

The 28-year-old Paraguay international had been a fan favourite at Newcastle following his £21.6 million move from Atlanta United. His impressive performances endeared the Paraguayan to Magpies fans. However, his form soon tailed off as he became bereft of game time at then-manager Steve Bruce's side.

Matthew Raisbeck @raisbeck10



Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been talking to



"I think he's a very good player, athletically… really suited for the Premier League. The challenge is to force his way into the team."

This season, Almiron has appeared in 19 of the Tyneside club's 22 Premier League games, but eight of them have come from the bench. That has left Howey displeased with the progression of the midfielder at the Premier League side.

Howe told BBC Newcastle's Total Sport in this regard:

"Sometimes Almiron for me...well, a lot... frustrates me because he has pace to burn. I think he is one of a lot of players that athleticism-wise, he's very, very good."

He continued:

"He gets into good areas, but then he goes down what I call the 'rabbit holes'. He ends up producing nothing, and sometimes the final ball isn't the best either."

🇺🇦EverythingNUFC🇺🇦 @Nufc2Everything



All legs no footballing brain, Good grafter but far from a premier league footballer



#NUFC It’s mad to see how out of favour Miguel Almiron is now.All legs no footballing brain, Good grafter but far from a premier league footballer It’s mad to see how out of favour Miguel Almiron is now.All legs no footballing brain, Good grafter but far from a premier league footballer #NUFC

Since current Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe took over the reins, Almiron has appeared in ten games. However, he is yet to score or assist under the former Bournemouth manager.

Eddie Howe's transformation of Newcastle United beginning to take shape

Eddie Howe has had a huge impact at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe is already starting to transform the fortunes of Newcastle United since taken charge a few weeks ago.

He has brought in the likes of veteran defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, highly regarded Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Brighton defender Dan Burn.

These signings have already started to have an impact under Howe. Newcastle have climbed out of the relegation zone, and are now 14th in the league, sitting four points above 18th-placed Burnley.

It is a significant turnaround in fortunes for a club embroiled in a relegation scrap under former manager Steve Bruce. The team back then seemed devoid of confidence as they put in half-hearted performances, but not so now.

Keith Downie @SkySports_Keith Eddie Howe shortlisted for Premier League Manager of the Month for February #NUFC Eddie Howe shortlisted for Premier League Manager of the Month for February #NUFC

Under Howe, the previously underperforming Joelinton has also started to flourish.

Howe has converted the striker, who had been lacking goals, into an attacking midfielder. That has reaped rich dividends, as the Brazilian has turned in some brilliant performances in that role.

A huge summer could be ahead for Howe, who will certainly have the funds to dive into the market, thanks to their new ownership under a Saudi-led consortium.

