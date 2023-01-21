"He has enormous potential" - Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's quotes on €20 million rated Arsenal target resurface as transfer edges closer

Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski's quotes on €20 million rated Arsenal target Jakub Kiwior has resurfaced as the Poland international edges closer to a move to the Emirates.

As reported by Goal, Mikel Arteta's side are in advanced talks with Serie A side Spezia for the 22-year-old's signature.

The Gunners look set to welcome the Poland international as their second signing of the winter transfer window on a deal worth around £20 million.

Capped nine times for Poland, Kiwior is a highly regarded defender who has caught the eye in Serie A side Spezia colors.

As he inches closer to a move to Arsenal, Poland skipper Robert Lewandowski's quotes on Kiwior have resurfaced.

The Barcelona superstar hailed the 22-year-old defender as an extraordinary talent and tipped him for a bright future. He said, as quoted by Sempremilan:

“I noticed him in the warm-up before the game and wondered who he was. Then I saw him in the game and I realised that he is an extraordinary player. He has enormous potential."

Arsenal have enjoyed a sensational season so far and leads the Premier League table by five points ahead of Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad already this month with the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kiwior started his career in Poland with Fortuna 1 Liga side GKS Tychy and was soon snapped up by Belgian giants Anderlecht.

However, he could not break into the Belgian side and eventually made his name in Slovakia with Zeleziarne Podbrezova and Zilina respectively.

In August 2021, the Polish centre-back completed his move to Italian side Spezia for €2.2 million and has been impressive in Italy.

He has made a total of 43 appearances for Spezia till date and has caught the eye with his ball-playing abilities.

A left-footed centre-back, Kiwior is also capable of playing at left-back and even as a number six.

Arsenal star heaps praise on Mikel Arteta

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has lavished praise on manager Mikel Arteta for the Spaniard's animated presence on the touchline.

After the release of the 'All or Nothing' documentary about Arsenal, Arteta's unique approach to player motivation became a lot talked about.

Kieran Tierney, who has become second-choice to Oleksandr Zinchenko, has revealed that he is a huge admirer of Arteta's emotional approach. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Tierney said:

"The gaffer deserves an awful lot of credit for what he’s transformed us into. But we’re only 18 games in. The manager is obsessed with football and being a manager and getting his message across to the players, though. I think you need that."

He added:

“He is full-on from the minute you get into the training ground to the minute you leave. And if you’ve got a manager like that, you’ve got every chance.”

