"I think you need that" - Arsenal star heaps praise on Mikel Arteta's extreme actions 

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney showered praise on Mikel Arteta for the Spaniard's extremely emotional approach in training and on the touchline. Arteta has transformed a struggling Gunners side into one of the best teams in England.

After the release of the 'All or Nothing' documentary about Arsenal, Arteta's unique approach to player motivation became famous.

While Tierney has lost out to Oleksandr Zinchenko as the team's first-choice left-back, the Scot is a massive admirer of Arteta.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Tierney said:

"The gaffer deserves an awful lot of credit for what he’s transformed us into. But we’re only 18 games in. The manager is obsessed with football and being a manager and getting his message across to the players, though. I think you need that."

Speaking about the Spanish tactician's passionate nature, Tierney added:

“He is full-on from the minute you get into the training ground to the minute you leave. And if you’ve got a manager like that, you’ve got every chance.”

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney claimed winning the Premier League would be a remarkable achievement

Arsenal are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table after 18 games. They have 47 points on the board and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points, having played one game less than the defending champions.

Speaking about the title race, Tierney said:

"Every competition, we want to go as far as possible — and the league’s no different. We want to win everything we’re taking part in. The boys have got a lot of confidence, but we also know how hard our league is to win."

The left-back further added:

"Coming down here, my objective was to be a winner and I was lucky enough to win the FA Cup. But you always want to win the league, you always want to say you’ve done this and you’ve done that. What a remarkable achievement it would be. Again, though, it’s a long way away yet. We’re in a great position to go on and do it and finish the season strongly."

Tierney, however, recognized that it would be a challenging task to win the league. He said:

“However, the teams fighting for this title are some of the best in the world, teams willing to go and spend crazy amounts of money. That’s how big this league is. Every team, every owner, wants to win the title."

Arsenal will take on third-placed Manchester United in a crucial home clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

