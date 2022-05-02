"He has enough of that" - Garth Crooks urges Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to play Arsenal target in the starting lineup for the rest of the season

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has advised Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to scrap his 'awful' false nine system and play Arsenal target (as per The Mirror) Gabriel Jesus. Crooks believes the creative centre-forward deserves the opportunity to play every game until the end of the season.

Jesus has been in scintillating form for the defending Premier League champions lately. The Brazilian has scored seven goals in his last four starts across all competitions, which serves as a testament to his fine form.

Made in Gabriel Jesus’ past three games:6 goals1 assist2 big chances created9 key passesPlaying the most complete football of his Man City careerMade in Gabriel Jesus’ past three games:⚽️ 6 goals🅰️ 1 assist🎯 2 big chances created🔑 9 key passesPlaying the most complete football of his Man City careerMade in 🇧🇷 https://t.co/eMPfzge7u3

He scored once in the crucial Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Real Madrid last Tuesday (26 April), helping his team to a 4-3 win. The 25-year-old was once again on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday (30 April). His 78th-minute strike showcased his fine first touch and emphatic finish, leaving Crooks spellbound.

Reviewing the weekend’s action in his BBC column, the Englishman made it a point to praise Jesus, urging Guardiola to keep him in the playing XI. He wrote:

“I regard Pep Guardiola as one of the best coaches in the world but he must see that he has to continue to play Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season and not persist with this awful false number nine formation. Apart from anything else, Jesus is the only genuine striker in the club. Since the manager has put the centre-forward back into his starting line-up, and given him a more central role, he has been scoring goals for fun.”

Crooks thought it was 'crucial' that the former Barcelona coach did not sacrifice Jesus again for the sake of creativity against Leeds. The 64-year-old added:

“Jesus's first touch, not to mention the finish against Leeds, was emphatic. Everyone can see the player is happy again and it is crucial that Guardiola doesn't sacrifice the striker again for even more creativity in the team. Surely he has enough of that.”

Arsenal could have to pay £40million for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus

Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus in the summer, a year before his contract runs out with City. The Citizens are well aware of Arsenal’s interest and are willing to let the player go for £40 million.

Manchester City supposedly have eyes on Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and could allocate the funds received from Jesus’ sale to facilitate the big-money transfer.

Eddie Longbridge @EddieLongbridge Gabriel Jesus keeps scoring. Either he really wants to join Arsenal or really doesn't. Gabriel Jesus keeps scoring. Either he really wants to join Arsenal or really doesn't.

Arsenal currently have two strikers (Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette) in their ranks right now, but both are out of contract in the summer. If Manchester City are genuinely interested in offloading Jesus, spending £ 40million for his services should not discourage the Gunners.

The Brazil international has scored eight goals and provided nine assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season. He has four more goals in seven UEFA Champions League games.

