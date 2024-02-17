“He is entrepreneurial but remains human” - Real Madrid superstar’s agent claims Florentino Perez doesn’t rate Cristiano Ronaldo as best transfer

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos' agent has claimed that club president Florentino Perez "snubbed" Cristiano Ronaldo and named his client as the club's transfer of the century.

Speaking on the OMR Podcast, the German midfielder's agent Volke Struth spoke at length about Perez and his claim that Kroos is Real's signing of the century. He said:

"He is an unbelievably pleasant person with a great life story. He is entrepreneurial but remains human. He explained to me why Toni Kroos is Real Madrid's transfer of the century."

Ronaldo moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid in a €94 million transfer in the summer of 2009. He quickly became one of the best players to ever don the Real jersey, amassing a staggering 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances for the club.

He won every single team and individual honour on offer during his stint in the Spanish capital. He won four Ballons d'Or, four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles and three FIFA Club World Cup titles among many others across a stellar nine-year career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Perez reportedly still named Kroos as Real's transfer of the century, and it wasn't without reason. The 34-year-old German midfielder has also established himself as a Real Madrid legend, racking up 449 appearances for the club since joining them from Bayern Munich for €25 million in 2014.

He won three league titles, four Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cup titles and much more during his time at the club. He still continues to boss La Liga midfields to this day, as he remains joint-top of the assist charts in the league with seven in 23 appearances.

His longevity and importance to the club were likely the key factors that influenced Perez to choose him over Ronaldo as Los Blancos' signing of the century.

How would Real Madrid line up if they completed the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies?

Real Madrid are finally set to complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after spending almost four years chasing his services. They are also reportedly close to signing superstar wingback Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

Mbappe grew up idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo, and is considered by many fans to be the natural successor to the Portuguese superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu. Davies would add incredible pace and work-rate, and form a potent partnership with Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. down the left flank. Another question now beckons: how could Real Madrid line up with Mbappe and Davies?

In goal, Thibaut Courtois is expected to be the number one after his return from the ACL injury that has sidelined him for the season. Although his replacement Andriy Lunin has been impressive of late, Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and manager Carlo Ancelotti cannot look past the Belgian.

The defense will also be bolstered by the return of David Alaba and Eder Militao, also coming off ACL injuries, with Dani Carvajal and Davies slotting into the fullback positions.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham will form an exciting young midfield with the perfect balance of offense and defense. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. will man the wings, with Mbappe occupying the central striker position.

With a team of Galacticos at their disposal should they complete Mbappe and Davies' signings, Real Madrid look set for many more years of European dominance.