"He can't even get in the team" - Jamie Carragher suggests under-fire Chelsea star's problems are somewhat self-made

2005 UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher believes Romelu Lukaku is responsible for his own struggles at Chelsea this season.

Lukaku has endured a tough spell since returning to Stamford Bridge last summer for a club-record £97.5 million. His steep drop-off in form, combined with injuries and off-field issues, has seen Thomas Tuchel relegate him to the bench in recent weeks.

The Belgian was a substitute once again during the first leg of the Blues' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 6). Lukaku was brought on in the 64th minute in place of Christian Pulisic with his team down 3-1 and desperately in search of a goal.

He received a glorious chance to score just five minutes later when Cesar Azpilicueta sent a deflected cross into the box. Lukaku was unmarked and in an excellent position but guided his header wide of the post.

Speaking after the match, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards stated on CBS Sports Golazo that Lukaku doesn't feel "loved" at Chelsea. However, Carragher, who was also on the show, responded that the Belgian's poor form had nothing to do with the manager.

The former Liverpool centre-back said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"It's not down to the manager, it's down to Lukaku. It's not about the love from a manager. You spend £100million on a player to make a difference in these games, and he can't even get in the team."

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo What is going on with Romelu Lukaku?



Slaven Bilić, @carra23 and @micahrichards discuss how the Chelsea striker can rediscover his form. What is going on with Romelu Lukaku?Slaven Bilić, @carra23 and @micahrichards discuss how the Chelsea striker can rediscover his form. https://t.co/VFDjfbDe4G

Carragher added:

"I don't question the manager at all in that situation. This thing about needing love... just go and play well."

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku desperately needs to get out of his slump

When Chelsea announced Lukaku's arrival last summer, many believed he would be the final piece in their expensively-assembled jigsaw. The Blues had been criticized for failing to finish their chances despite winning the Champions League last season. Lukaku was seen as the solution to that problem.

However, the 29-year-old's arrival has not improved the efficiency of Tuchel's side this term. Lukaku has managed just 12 goals from 36 appearances across all competitions this season. Five of those have come in 20 Premier League matches. He has also started just two of the Blues' last seven matches.

Chelsea have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. They will desperately need their big-money striker to come good if they are to overturn the two-goal deficit next week.

