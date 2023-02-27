"He isn't even looking at the ball" – Michael Owen blasts Chelsea duo while analysing Blues' 2-0 loss against Spurs

Michael Owen has slammed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Raheem Sterling for their sub-par performances during Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26).

The Blues extended their winless streak to five Premier League games as Spurs produced an impressive outing at home at the weekend. After Oliver Skipp opened the scoring in the 46th minute, Harry Kane secured all three points for his side eight minutes from time.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



🍿 Highlights: Spurs 2-0 Chelsea A huge result in the derby yesterday🍿 Highlights: Spurs 2-0 Chelsea A huge result in the derby yesterday 🙌🍿 Highlights: Spurs 2-0 Chelsea https://t.co/vrRsDkov7C

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen blamed Kepa for not being dealing with an outside-of-the-box shot from Skipp:

"This probably should have been a goal from (Emerson) Royal to start with. But this area, the second balls. I think this is the best angle, isn't it? Kepa's weight is on his right-hand side. He gets enough on that with his hands. I think it's a goalkeeping mistake."

While analysing Spurs' second goal, Owen singled out Sterling:

"This is a simple near-post header (from Eric Dier), and we see Harry Kane sweeping at the back. In terms of Kane, he adjusts his body really, really well at the far post. Sterling isn't even looking at the ball."

Owen heaped praise on Kane for his improvised finish:

"I love the way Kane makes it so simple. People will be watching this and say, 'Oh, it's a simple tap-in'. But a lot of people would plant their leg there and swing at it. The little hop he does with his standing leg. He hops into it, not to smack itubut just to guide it."

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Time to stick together. Thank you for your support today. Time to stick together. Thank you for your support today. https://t.co/ledWc75Ta5

Chelsea are languishing in tenth spot in the Premier League with 31 points from 24 games and are 14 points off fourth-placed Spurs.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Graham Potter's future at Chelsea after Spurs loss

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Chelsea boss Graham Potter's job remains safe:

"Internally at Chelsea, they feel that Graham Potter deserves time, which is why they are protecting him. Still the same message after the game. It's time to support him, but the situation is getting intense."

Earlier in September last year, Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel after 20 months of association and appointed ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss Potter as their new head coach. The Englishman, who was reportedly the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the west London side.

Potter has been in charge of 27 games for the Stamford Bridge outfit, registering just nine wins, seven draws and 11 defeats. The Blues will next be in action at home to Leeds United on Saturday (March 4).

Poll : 0 votes