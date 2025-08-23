“He even suggested having a threesome with my friend” - Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal star David Luiz accused of cheating; player issues response

A Brazilian woman, Karol Cavalcante, has accused former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz of cheating on his partner. The Pafos star has been engaged to Bruna Loureiro, with whom he has two kids.

Speaking to Leo Dias, Karol said that she has been exchanging flirty texts with Luiz on Instagram. She claimed that the conversations have all been in vanish mode, and the Brazilian footballer even suggested having a threesome with a friend of hers. She said (via OJogo):

"We started talking and, as the days went by, the exchange of messages became more and more constant. After a first meeting, in Fortaleza, we continued to talk on Instagram, but in vanish mode. (...) He even suggested doing a threesome with my friend, but I didn't want to get involved in it. (...) I started to realize that he had a bit of an aggressive attitude towards me and that made me insecure and worried. He always hinted that he could do something with me."

David Luiz has released a statement via his agents, ALOB Sports, claiming that Karol initiated the conversation by sending intimate photos to the former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer. The statement read:

"Before any interaction, the player received intimate images of the person mentioned at different times in order to arouse the athlete's attention. After a period and only for a brief moment, David interacted by messages, but there was never any face-to-face meeting between the parties. (...) David Luiz reiterates his commitment to the truth and trusts that the facts will be properly clarified."

David Luiz joined Pafos in Greece earlier this summer after terminating his deal at Brazilian Serie A side Fortaleza.

Why David Luiz left Chelsea to join Arsenal in 2019

David Luiz left Chelsea in 2019 after then-manager Frank Lampard did not guarantee him minutes on the pitch. The Brazilian star joined Arsenal in a £8 million move, claiming that ambition and hunger for a new challenge saw him make the switch. He said (via BBC):

"I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved. I like a new a challenge and new things in my life. This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment. I could have chosen a comfortable zone and got money and be cool and that is it."

David Luiz went on to play 73 matches for Arsenal after his two stints at Chelsea, which accumulated 248 appearances at the club. He won the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season, which remains the last major trophy won by the Gunners.

