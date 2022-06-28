"He is above everyone in France" - Pau Lopez singles out PSG star for special praise

Olympique de Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez has hailed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe as the best player in Ligue 1, stating that the Frenchman is above everyone else in France. Lopez recently sat down for an interview with Ligue 1 and said that he was immensely impressed with Mbappe despite his young age.

Lopez initially joined Marseille on loan last July. The Ligue 1 side decided to sign him on a permanent transfer in January thanks to his impressive performances in the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

He began his career in La Liga with Espanyol and has also featured for Real Betis in the league. He faced Mbappe's PSG teammate Lionel Messi and then-Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo during his time in Spain.

He compared Mbappe's exploits to that of the two superstars of the game. He stated that they were both playing at very high levels and that the Frenchman has also achieved similar levels recently.

When asked who was the most impressive player he has faced in his career, he told Ligue 1:

"Kylian Mbappé! He is at such a high level... He is above everyone in France. When I was playing in Spain, it was the same with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were really playing at a very, very high level."

Kylian Mbappe signed a new three-year contract with Les Parisiens in May that made him the best-paid footballer in the world. The deal will see him pocket roughly £1 million a week (as per Skysports).

Marseille and PSG have a long-standing rivalry, known as Le Classique. Mbappe has a solid record against Marseille and is the second-highest goalscorer in Le Classique, with seven goals in eight appearances against Les Phocéens.

PSG superstar has won the Ligue 1 top-scorer's award four times in a row

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as one of the best forwards of his generation and has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for four seasons running. He scored 28 goals in the 2021-22 season, which explains why PSG offered him such a lucrative deal.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi when he heard Kylian Mbappe say that football in South America is not as advanced as Europe. Lionel Messi when he heard Kylian Mbappe say that football in South America is not as advanced as Europe. https://t.co/F1uUsH1ve4

He outshined Lionel Messi in his debut season with the club, who could only score six goals but picked up 14 assists in Ligue 1 last season.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far