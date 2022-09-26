"He can't do everything either" – Didier Deschamps backs Kylian Mbappe with confident claim despite him failing to make an impact in France's 2-0 defeat to Denmark

France manager Didier Deschamps has placed his confidence in Kylian Mbappe despite his lackluster performance in his team's 2-0 loss against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on September 25.

After beating Austria 2-0 on September 22, Les Blues lost at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday. Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen scored before the break to help their side finish second behind Croatia in League A Group 1 of the competition.

Operating in a two-striker system alongside Olivier Giroud, Mbappe failed to increase his international goal tally to 29 against Kasper Hjulmand's side. He completed 28 passes, registered four shots on target, completed three dribbles and created two chances.

90min @90min_Football France lost their last game before the World Cup. Not ideal preparation... France lost their last game before the World Cup. Not ideal preparation... 😬 https://t.co/9O2Wj8LcIN

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Deschamps claimed that he is not worried about the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's form and confidence. He told reporters (via RMC Sport):

"Kylian has done a lot of good things, but he's also going on. He's one of the few players to have played 90 minutes twice in three days. He can't do everything either. That he was more decisive there three days, yes, but like the whole team. I'm not worried about Kylian."

Analyzing France's recent loss, he added:

"I'm not going to darken the situation any further, it's a reminder of what will be waiting for us in two months. It's the high level. From the moment we are far from it, it's complicated for everyone. I saw teams yesterday for whom it was also complicated."

He continued:

"The very high level requires maximum demands each time, even more during a World Cup final phase. I'm not going to look for excuses today. Obviously, we have young quality players who are learning, but the important thing is to recover all our vital forces in the next two months."

France are next scheduled to be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ranked fourth in the world, the defending champions have been drawn in Group D alongside Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. The tournament kicks off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

Get French Football News @GFFN Mbappé-Giroud-Griezmann can win France the World Cup again - Mbappé undoubtedly at his best when a physical striker makes space, allows him to run from deep & roam freely. Yet Benzema the best pound for pound forward. Problem? Benzema & Mbappé constantly invade each other’s zone. Mbappé-Giroud-Griezmann can win France the World Cup again - Mbappé undoubtedly at his best when a physical striker makes space, allows him to run from deep & roam freely. Yet Benzema the best pound for pound forward. Problem? Benzema & Mbappé constantly invade each other’s zone.

France's Raphael Varane heaps praise on "dangerous" Kylian Mbappe

Speaking to Telefoot, France defender Raphael Varane said that Kylian Mbappe can single-handedly influence matches. He said:

"He's a player who can turn games around. He's always dangerous for the opponent with his acceleration. We're, of course, very happy to have a player of his talent in our team."

Mbappe has been in a rich vein of form this season. Operating as the main striker in new PSG manager Christophe Galtier's 3-4-2-1 system, he has netted 10 times in nine games across all competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far