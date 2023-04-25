"He has everything" - Kolo Toure says 'special' Arsenal superstar wouldn't have looked out of place in Invincibles team

Arsenal hero Kolo Toure has lavished praise on in-form Bukayo Saka for his performances this season. The retired Ivorian defender believes that the England international could slot into the iconic Invincibles team that won the Premier League unbeaten in 2004.

Toure was asked in an interview with The Independent to select a player from the current Arsenal squad who could fit into the 2004 team. The Ivorian, who helped the Gunners win the distinguished golden Premier League trophy, replied (as quoted by football.london):

“Obviously, Saka. This boy has a special talent. He has passion, he has desire. He has technique, he has everything. I have been very impressed with what he is doing and for me, as a football man who has been in the game for a long time, watching the game, if the game is easy, it is quite boring."

Lauding Saka for his abilities on the ball, he added:

“But when I watch a game and it is tight and I see one player willing to take the ball under pressure and make the difference – that is what we love. But this moment is special because it is the first time he is facing all this. But there is always a first time for everybody. If that time is now, Arsenal can benefit. Definitely.”

Saka has indeed put on some incredible performances for the North London outfit this term. The England international has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 31 starts for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

"This is when Michael Jordan made his money" - Kolo Toure makes interesting claim over Saka's responsibility in Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal are currently first in the Premier League table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. However, the Cityzens have played two games less than the Gunners so far this term.

This means that Pep Guardiola's men have the opportunity to move up to the top of the league.

The Gunners will lock horns with City at the Etihad on April 26 in an extremely crucial fixture that could decide the title this term.

Toure believes this is Saka's time to shine and prove that he can lead his side to glory. The Ivorian also made references to NBA legend Michael Jordan and his years of success in basketball.

He said (in the aforementioned interview with The Independent):

“This is the first time he has had that pressure. But it is money time now. This is when Michael Jordan made his money. When he made the difference. They would give him the ball when the pressure was on and they would look for the guy who could make the difference."

Toure added:

"The Arsenal team have Saka and this boy has a special talent, definitely. He’s been carrying that team very well this season. In the games coming, he has to show that. It’s not about age. It’s about talent. He has unbelievable talent and desire. He loves that club and I’m sure this is a player who can really push the team up.”

