“He does everything right” - Jurgen Klopp says ‘special’ Liverpool attacker has been unlucky in front of goal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that Darwin Nunez has been unlucky in front of goal following the Reds 2-1 first-leg Carabao Cup semifinal win over Fulham on Wednesday (January 10).

The Merseysiders went a goal down after Willian's first-half strike (19'). However, they turned it around after the interval, with goals from Curtis Jones (68') and Cody Gakpo (71') within three minutes.

Nunez, who came on in the 56th minute, provided assists for both goals and nearly got on the scoresheet himself but had a close-range effort denied by Bernd Leno in the 88th minute.

Talking about the striker's poor luck in front of goal, Klopp said (via @JoshLFC1909):

"I don't know how to explain the Darwin situation. You cannot be more unlucky than him in the finishing situation. He does everything right. He still sets up the goal(s), that's really special. Super special."

Nunez is yet to live up to expectations in terms of his goal return. This season, the Uruguay international has scored five Premier League goals in 19 appearances. He scored nine times last season in 29 league games.

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage for the second leg of their semifinal tie on January 24. Before that, they have a Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on January 21. Klopp's side are top of the standings, three points clear of second-placed Aston Villa (42), after 20 games.

Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool mentality after Fulham win

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp praised his side's mentality following the win against Fulham. The result comes days after the Reds dug deep to secure two late goals at the Emirates against Arsenal in their FA Cup opener.

Klopp's team have scored many late goals this campaign, including Trent Alexander Arnold's 80th-minute equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City (November 25).

Lavishing praise on his team for turning the game around, Klopp said (via the club's website):

"To turn around a game, first and foremost you need quality; to turn a game around you obviously need belief. That's the main thing and summing up everything beyond that is mentality."

Liverpool were relentless against the Cottagers, managing more than thrice as many shots (21 and six). The Merseyside outfit struck seven attempts on target compared to the visitors' four.