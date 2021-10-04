"He has everything" - Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea star despite lack of minutes, says 'chances will come'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Saul Niguez will get his chances despite not starting against Southampton.

Tuchel went with a midfield two of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho against Juventus in the midweek Champions League game. Saul was, hence, in line to start against Southampton.

However, the Chelsea manager went with Ruben Loftus-Cheek instead and Saul remained an unused substitute.

Tuchel revealed after the game that Saul’s chances will come depending on the opposition, and that he needs to continue working hard to adapt to his new surroundings.

"I will always do my choices in the best belief for the team and best belief in this moment and for these type of games. There will always be tactical choices and choices of current form and of connections on the field.

"Particularly about Saul, he was very, very close to start today. In the end I decided against him because I thought to put him in another high pressing match, an opponent pressing so high in the centre of the pitch, would it be fair to say ‘okay, now prove it and let’s see if your adaption has gone further’ and I hesitated a little bit.

"I have to take the selection and take the responsibility for the selection and eight players today did not like it. It is also life at Chelsea and we have to keep on going and keep everyone positive. The guys have to work for their form because form is most important – form and confidence and a positive attitude. He has everything,” Tuchel said.

Saul’s inability to get into the team shows Chelsea’s depth

Chelsea have some impressive depth this season which is one of the primary reasons why they are being considered title challengers.

The Blues bounced back after consecutive defeats in all competitions with a hard-fought 3-1 defeat against Southampton.

Although Saul did not get any playing time against Southampton, Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s impressive display bodes well for Chelsea.

Saul arrived late in the transfer window from Atletico Madrid and perhaps needs a bit more time to adapt to the pace and physicality of the league.

Tuchel is also a very demanding manager, so he will only pick the Spaniard once he is fully ready and on the same page as his team-mates.

