“He was everywhere, he ghosts in” - Jason Cundy heaps praise on Chelsea star after 1-0 win over Tottenham

Pundit Jason Cundy has singled out Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for praise after the Blues' 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine star was on target for the side as they returned to winning ways with a second league win over Spurs this season.

Fresh from scoring and assisting against Brazil in an Argentina shirt, Enzo Fernandez wore the captain's armband for Chelsea at home to Tottenham. The former Benfica man put on an all-action display that culminated in a well-taken goal for him in the second half.

Cundy spoke via the official Chelsea application, praising Fernandez for the kind of goal he scored for his side. He also praised the midfielder for influencing the game in various phases in the first half, and the timing of his run to score the goal in the second.

“We know Enzo can do this… He’s in there on his own. It’s a brilliant header. Enzo, I said the first half he was everywhere, he ghosts in.”

Enzo Fernandez has been one of the better performers for Enzo Maresca's side since the turn of the year, and his display against Tottenham was on brand. The 24-year-old ended the game with two shots and a 91% passing accuracy, while also making four recoveries for the Blues.

Fernandez has now taken his tally for the Blues in the Premier League this season to five goals and five assists, reaching double figures for the side. The Argentina international did not finish the game, as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaced him in added time.

Chelsea return to top four with win over Tottenham

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League by overcoming rivals Tottenham Hotspur by a single goal in their derby meeting at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca's side ran out 1-0 winners, leapfrogging Manchester City and Newcastle United to reach fourth on the standings.

Back in the XI after a two-month absence, Nicolas Jackson almost scored inside the first minute of the game, but was denied by the woodwork. Jadon Sancho forced a wonderful save out of Guglielmo Vicario, as well, before the Blues took the lead in the 50th minute. Cole Palmer played a delicious cross into the box for Enzo Fernandez, who arrived late, to head home.

Chelsea and Tottenham had goals ruled out by the VAR through Moises Caicedo and Pape Matar Sarr, respectively, in the second half. The Blues held on to return to winning ways, having lost to Arsenal in their last league game.

