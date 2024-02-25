"He did exactly what Liverpool wanted him to do there" - Alan Shearer slams Chelsea star for his showing in Carabao Cup final

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has lashed out at Chelsea winger Noni Madueke for his performance in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday, February 25.

A late header from Virgil van Dijk in the 118th minute was enough for the Reds to secure the win over the Blues. The west London side had massive chances to put the game away earlier. Notably, after Noni Madueke came on as a substitute in the 97th minute, the winger's finishing in the final third was lacking.

He was vibrant and energetic, giving the Reds' defense a number of problems, won his duels and dribbled constantly. However, Madueke couldn't change the game where it really mattered - in front of goal.

After the game, Alan Shearer pointed out how disappointing Noni Madueke's performance was, saying on BBC Sport (via HITC):

“Madueke has had three really good opportunities and he has wasted all of them, he did exactly what Liverpool wanted him to do there.”

Liverpool were dealing with a number of injuries, with Jurgen Klopp bringing young academy graduates to help his side in extra time. Chelsea were widely expected to see off the game at that point, especially with the Reds missing key players across the board. However, their inability to do so cost them the Carabao Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino has responded to Gary Neville's harsh words on Chelsea after Liverpool loss

Mauricio Pochettino spoke out after Gary Neville called Chelsea "blue billion-pound bottlejobs" following their Carabao Cup final defeat by Liverpool.

The Reds were missing key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez, at the start of the game. By extra time, Jurgen Klopp had subbed on younger talents, and they still managed to beat the Blues.

Stamford Bridge has seen an influx of new players under their new owners, who have spent over £1 billion so far. Speaking on Sky Sports commentary during the game, Gary Neville said (via Standard):

"In extra-time, it's been Klopp's kids against the blue, billion-pound bottlejobs."

After the game, a disappointed Pochettino was asked about Neville's comments. He told the press (via Standard):

"I didn’t hear what he said, but if you compare the age of the two groups, I think it is similar. I have a good relationship with Gary and I don’t know if that’s how I can take this opinion. But I respect his opinion."

Chelsea will have to set their loss to Liverpool aside as they take on Leeds United at home in the FA Cup fifth round on February 28. After the domestic cup game, they will return to the Premier League to face Brentford away on March 2.