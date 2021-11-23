"He is an example" - What Pochettino has said about Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumors of Manchester United interest

Mauricio Pochettino is currently the frontrunner to become Manchester United's next manager. Amid rumors of his appointment, it has emerged that the Argentine once hailed Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their harrowing 4-1 defeat against Watford. Should Manchester United hire Pochettino's services, he would be presented with an opportunity to work with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Furthermore, he'd become the only manager to have managed both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, something every manager can only dream of.

As the Tottenham Hotspur boss in 2017, Pochettino lauded the Manchester United forward, calling him an example to follow for every other player. Here's what he said:

"He has been awarded ‘The Best’ and the truth is that he deserves it. In addition to his qualities as a professional, he is an example. He never tires of repeating that the secret is to work hard, to strive, to take care of himself. Every player should apply it."

Pochettino also compared Ronaldo to Harry Kane, who he was working with at Spurs at the time.

"I do not know Cristiano in depth, but he gives me the same feeling as Harry," he said. "They are very similar in terms of professionalism. They understand that we must strive to achieve success. He [Kane] has a similar mentality."

Pochettino could become the first gaffer to manage Messi & Ronaldo if he signs with Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino's stint with PSG has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Although PSG are in a good position in the domestic league, they have looked vulnerable at European level.

According to recent reports, Pochettino is keen to leave PSG for Manchester United, despite the board having shortlisted other options.

On the flip side, while Zinedine Zidane has expressed his interest in taking a break from managing until next summer, he's open to managing PSG. This is in stark contrast to his previous admission, stating how he wouldn't be interested in joining the Les Parisiens.

Coincidentally, the Frenchman, too, could file his name as one of the only managers to have managed both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt until Manchester United releases an official notice.

