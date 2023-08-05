"He is an exceptional player" - Gary Lineker heaps praise on Arsenal star ahead of Manchester City clash in the FA Community Shield

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on Sunday (August 6). Ahead of the clash, Gary Lineker has heaped praise on the Gunners' new signing Declan Rice.

The midfielder completed his move from West Ham United for a reported fee of €116 million this summer (via Transfermarkt). Lineker told The Sun:

"A lot of players who move for big money struggle to cope with their price tag but I don’t think that’ll be the case with ex-West Ham skipper Declan Rice. He is an exceptional player — a holding midfielder but also far more than that. Rice is a real leader, who will run all day, a player who can break the lines and make things happen with the ball at his feet."

He added:

"Of course, £105million is a massive fee but he will not have the same pressure as a forward player who moves for big money because they are constantly judged on their scoring record. I’d like to see Rice add more goals to his game but nobody is expecting that of him."

Rice could find himself in goal-scoring positions if manager Mikel Arteta uses him in the same role he played against Monaco during Arsenal's latest friendly. The former Hammers' skipper was deployed slightly ahead of Thomas Partey on the left-hand side, much like Granit Xhaka last season.

Pundit says Arsenal's Declan Rice does not look fully fit

Declan Rice (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Adrian Clarke has given his take on Rice after watching him perform for Arsenal in pre-season. The midfielder started in Arsenal's Emirates Cup victory over Monaco on Wednesday (August 2).

The Gunners beat their opposition 5-4 on penalties after playing out a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Speaking after the game, Clarke said (via TBR):

"Rice and Partey, seeing them together in the same team was quite exciting, I think that once they get fully fit, it’s clear that Declan Rice, in particular, isn’t fully fit, he’s not had a lot of action, they’re going to be dynamite."

After taking on the UEFA Champions League winners in the Community Shield, Arteta's men will play their opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on August 12.