"He has exceptional quality" - Paul Robinson says 21-year-old attacker would fit perfectly into Liverpool's formation

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Ajax forward and alleged Liverpool target Antony as a player of exceptional quality.

Antony has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists from 26 appearances across all competitions for Ajax so far this term.

His performances for the Eredivisie champions have reportedly seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of Premier League side Liverpool.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



The 21-year-old would be keen on a switch to the Premier League. [ Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Ajax winger Antony and have been hugely impressed by the manner the Brazilian has settled in Europe.The 21-year-old would be keen on a switch to the Premier League. [ @GraemeBailey Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Ajax winger Antony and have been hugely impressed by the manner the Brazilian has settled in Europe.The 21-year-old would be keen on a switch to the Premier League. [@GraemeBailey] https://t.co/aR2vHR0367

The Reds are said to have been impressed with how the Brazilian has fared in Europe. To Liverpool's delight, Antony is also keen on a move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Reacting to the 21-year-old links with Anfield, Robinson insisted that he would fit perfectly into Jurgen Klopp's system.

However the former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper feels the youngster is too similar to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz. He told Football Insider:

"Antony is a real top player. I have done the Eredivisie a few times this season and I’ve watched Ajax closely. Antony is very, very creative. He has great awareness around the box, is quick, can deliver a ball and has chipped in with a fair amount of goals as well.

"He has exceptional quality but he's very similar to what Liverpool have got. When you look at Diaz, Salah and Mane, Antony is very similar to them. You can only play three up there and you’ve got [Diogo] Jota and [Roberto] Firmino as well.

"But at the same time, Antony is a top, top class player who would fit perfectly into that Liverpool formation and style of play."

Being a left-footer, Antony primarily operates on the right wing for Ajax. The Merseyside-based club could view him as an ideal replacement for Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

How has Liverpool target Antony fared at Ajax?

Ajax acquired the services of the 21-year-old from Brazilian club Sao Paulo for an initial sum of €15.5 million in 2020. According to reports, the transfer fee for Antony could reach up to €21.75 million after add-ons.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Joga Bonito. Ajax star Antony is a born entertainer.



#UCL Joga Bonito. Ajax star Antony is a born entertainer. 🇧🇷 Joga Bonito. Ajax star Antony is a born entertainer. #UCL https://t.co/3EI2q4SPmM

The winger has since then established himself as a key player for the Dutch giants. So far, he has played a total of 72 matches across all competitions for Erik ten Hag's side.

Antony has found the back of the net 21 times during his time in Amsterdam. He has also provided 19 assists for his team-mates during the process.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar