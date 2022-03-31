"He has been exceptional again this season" - Paul Robinson heaps praise on 'integral' 28-year-old Liverpool superstar

Paul Robinson has lauded 'exceptional' Liverpool midfielder Fabinho for his strong performances this season.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former England goalkeeper said that it is great news for Liverpool fans that the Brazilian remains committed to the club. Robinson said:

“He’s [Fabinho] been exceptional again this season. His fitness has been great as well. His game ratio this season has been very good. Fabinho’s a top player and you need players in your squad like him."

The 28-year-old Fabinho looks to be enjoying his time at Anfield, having been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's remarkable side.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.” Fabinho:“What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.” #awlive [lfc] Fabinho:“What I want for my career is to be part of a competitive side and win as much as possible. And the best place to do that is definitely Liverpool.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/oY99r42QFP

During a recent interview with club media, Fabinho expressed that he is content with the Premier League outfit and suggested he would be sticking around at the club for at least another four years. His last agreed contract extension runs until the summer of 2026.

Fabinho is an integral part of Liverpool's success

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

After returning from the sidelines last season due to an untimely injury, the Brazil international had to earn his place back in the Reds' midfield. During the 2020–21 season, Fabinho had to play as a centre-back due to the club's series of injury problems. Since then, he has been in the zone, stepping up to any challenge.

“On and off the field, I imagine he’s an important player for them. He’s been an integral part of what they have done this season. To have players like that happy and wanting to stay is great news. Look where Liverpool are, they are competing for the Premier League and competing for the Champions League – where else would you go?” - Paul Robinson on Fabinho's impact in the side.

During the ongoing season, Fabinho has emerged as one of the Reds' most consistent performers. He has scored four goals in 22 appearances in the Premier League this year, taking his contribution tally to six goals and one assist in 35 appearances across all competitions.

Fabinho @_fabinhotavares 🏾 🏾



One more title to this group that works a lot for it. Let's go for more. Always for more! All glory to God! 🏽 🏾 Mais uma conquista para esse grupo que trabalha muito por isso. Vamos por mais. Sempre por mais! Toda a Gloria é de Deus!One more title to this group that works a lot for it. Let's go for more. Always for more! All glory to God! Mais uma conquista para esse grupo que trabalha muito por isso. Vamos por mais. Sempre por mais! Toda a Gloria é de Deus!🙏🏾👊🏾One more title to this group that works a lot for it. Let's go for more. Always for more! All glory to God! 🙏🏽👊🏾 https://t.co/1fuoFeVBqd

Liverpool remain firmly in control of every competition, chasing multiple titles. Klopp must retain all his options ahead of the grueling assignments that lie ahead. Balancing a back-and-forth tussle with Manchester City for the Premier League title alongside their European aspirations will be the ultimate ask for Fabinho and this talented Liverpool squad.

