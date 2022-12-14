"He had an extraordinary game" - Lionel Messi says he'd give his man of the match award to Argentina star for his outstanding display against Croatia

Lionel Messi delivered an outstanding performance for Argentina in their 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final and was awarded his tenth World Cup man of the match award. Messi, however, stated that he would give the award to his attacking partner, Julian Alvarez, for his fantastic display against Croatia.

Alvarez was absolutely phenomenal during the game. He contributed to all three goals as his team won 3-0.

Alvarez won the penalty for the first goal, which Messi converted in style. The 22-year-old then ran through the Croatian defense to score his first and Argentina's second goal of the night in the 39th minute of the game.

Alvarez added a third for his side in the 69th minute. After some stupendous work by Lionel Messi, with which he left Josko Gvardiol perplexed, Alvarez received the ball inside the area and made no mistake in tapping it home from close range.

Lionel Messi recognized his teammate's superb display as he said after the game:

“Every player did very well, but if I have to choose I would give this award to Julián. He had an extraordinary game.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville lauded Lionel Messi for his contribution in Argentina's third goal against Croatia

Messi: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi's best contribution in the match came in the 69th minute when he set up Julian Alvarez with a vintage piece of skill for Argentina's third goal.

Gary Neville lauded Messi for his contribution as he said (via Team Talk):

"It was a moment of genius that third goal, absolutely unbelievable. They’ve got 10 fighters, who were scrapping like hell for them, and they’ve got a genius up front who is delivering magical moments as he has been for the last 10, 15 years. They’ve got the best fans in the tournament as well. It’s all coming together for Argentina. They’ve grown in the tournament."

Messi's crowning moment is only one step away, as La Albiceleste can become world champions with another win. Speaking about Messi potentially lifting the World Cup, Neville said:

"It’s a mission. It’s one that he’s delivering on his own at the moment."

