"He is a failure, he is like Messi" - Jerome Rothen wants PSG to part ways with Neymar Jr this summer

RMC Sport analyst Jerome Rothen recently claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is a failure at the club like Lionel Messi. Rothen believes that Les Parisiens should look to part ways with the Brazilian in the summer.

Fans recently gathered in front of the Parisian club's number 10's house in Bougival, Paris. They protested against the attacker, who is out until the end of the season after undergoing an ankle surgery.

Speaking about Neymar, Rothen said (via RMC Sport):

"Neymar has to go."

He added:

“With everything that has been happening lately, he has to leave. It went too far and today you see that the supporters of PSG, the lovers of PSG, and even me as a lover of the club, see far too many shortcomings and there is a ras -le-bol. They showed it yesterday and they will continue to show it."

Rothen, however, condemned fans attacking players' houses. He said:

"Whether you go to the club's headquarters, to the training center, in front of the Parc des Princes or even in the Parc des Princes, okay, on the other hand, do not exceed the terminals. I strongly condemn the fact that they go to the players' homes."

"They have their family, their friends, their children and there are limits to everything. I experienced that at one time too and your children, your woman, you have to protect them, they have nothing to do with it."

However, he was firm in his stance that the Brazilian attacker should leave, saying:

"I am not for insults, but on the other hand you can put up banners to show dissatisfaction, say that there are players who must resign, not only the management, show them that they are no longer in the odor of sanctity, that they must leave."

"Neymar he has been there for 6 years, he has been given a chance every year for 5 years. He is a failure, he is like Messi. And so Goodbye."

The Brazilian star successfully underwent surgery after suffering a right ankle ligament injury in March.

What is Neymar's record for PSG?

The Brazilian attacker joined the Parisian club in 2017 for a world record fee of €200 million. He has since made 173 appearances for the club, scoring 117 goals and providing 77 assists.

The Brazilian has won 13 trophies with PSG, including four Ligue 1 titles. While he has often been heavily criticized, there is no denying the fact that the attacker is a supreme talent.

However, there have been widespread rumors about his future and many reports have linked Neymar with a move to the Premier League in the summer. What happens next remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes