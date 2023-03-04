“He is a false footballer”, “I might get suspended” - Fans hit out at Chelsea star for poor performance despite Blues’ 1-0 win against Leeds

Chelsea fans slammed Kai Havertz on Twitter after the forward had another game to forget, despite the Blues winning 1-0 against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, March 4.

With his job hanging in the balance, Saturday's game was a do-or-die encounter for Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

The Blues' 1-0 victory against Leeds was only their second win in 12 games in 2023 and their first since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in January, a shocking statistic for a club that is usually competing for football's biggest trophies.

Despite the home side boasting of more possession (59% to 41%), the game was closely contested, with both sides failing to convert good chances.

Kai Havertz had a brilliant chance to put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute when the German international was through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. He attempted a chip with his weaker foot and Illan Meslier made a tremendous one-handed save to thwart his effort.

Joao Felix hit the post seven minutes later and the ball bounced back into play, but Enzo Fernandez's follow-up effort blazed over the bar. The Stamford Bridge faithful booed the team off at half-time with many fearful their dismal run of form would continue.

Chelsea took the lead in the 53rd minute when Wesley Fofana brilliantly headed the ball into the back of the net following a Ben Chilwell corner. They defended well to secure the three points.

Fans were furious with Kai Havertz's performance and blasted him on Twitter:

"Seeing Havertz go through on goal and you expect him to miss 9 times out of 10 is not the feeling you want from your striker #CFC"

Rapha3l @l3ahpar Seeing Havertz go through on goal and you expect him to miss 9 times out of 10 is not the feeling you want from your striker #CFC Seeing Havertz go through on goal and you expect him to miss 9 times out of 10 is not the feeling you want from your striker #CFC

"Havertz is the main issue here, he never wants to stay central to occupy the defence nor does he “smell” the goal, plenty of times where a top striker at least gets a shot off, the other problem is when Havertz leaves his central lane nobody moves to occupy it…"

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Havertz is the main issue here, he never wants to stay central to occupy the defence nor does he “smell” the goal, plenty of times where a top striker at least gets a shot off, the other problem is when Havertz leaves his central lane nobody moves to occupy it… Havertz is the main issue here, he never wants to stay central to occupy the defence nor does he “smell” the goal, plenty of times where a top striker at least gets a shot off, the other problem is when Havertz leaves his central lane nobody moves to occupy it…

"Havertz is not a false 9 he is a false footballer"

SEGUN @segeutd Havertz is not a false 9 he is a false footballer Havertz is not a false 9 he is a false footballer https://t.co/Nr97Zra7Qs

Janty @CFC_Janty If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended. If I truly speak about Havertz I might get suspended.

A1Chels @A1Chels_ Having to constantly witness a Havertz disaster class no matter how badly he performs Having to constantly witness a Havertz disaster class no matter how badly he performs https://t.co/IB1ygcJs8Z

Raf @CFCRaf2 Havertz is Potter out fairs Havertz is Potter out fairs

𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 🌴 @TheMahleek 🏾 God bless Havertz, man’s doing everything to help us get Potter sacked God bless Havertz, man’s doing everything to help us get Potter sacked🙏🏾

Jude H @CarefreeJudeH 3 things guaranteed in life, death, taxes and Havertz starting every game despite constantly being shit 3 things guaranteed in life, death, taxes and Havertz starting every game despite constantly being shit

The Blues' win took them to 34 points, however, they remain in 10th place in the Premier League.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has struggled this season

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impact for Chelsea this season under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, despite being trusted to start most games.

Kai Havertz has scored only six goals and provided one assist in 33 appearances in all competitions. His lack of goal contributions has been one of the factors behind the Blues' lack of consistency this season.

The Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping he returns to form soon to help salvage the rest of the season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes