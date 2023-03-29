“He was fantastic” – Sir Alex Ferguson reveals key reason behind Manchester United winning their last Premier League title in 2013

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes Robin van Persie was the key behind the Red Devils winning the Premier League title in 2013. United won their 13th Premier League title under Ferguson in the 2012-13 season. It was also the legendary manager's last season in charge of the club.

The Red Devils signed Van Persie from Arsenal at the start of the campaign. The Dutch striker elevated himself to the occasion on multiple instances and helped Ferguson's side win the league title that season.

Speaking about the triumph, the Scottish manager recently said (via talkSPORT):

“I’d made my mind up in the December, I was going to retire and only [my wife] Cathy knew and the boys knew. We kept it quiet because I wanted to win the Premier League and it was great to go out a winner. To be honest with you, I think the signing of Van Persie, won us the league with his 29 goals that season. He was fantastic."

Van Persie was simply sublime throughout the campaign, scoring 26 goals and bagging 15 assists in 38 Premier League games that season.

The Dutchman bagged a spectacular left-footed volley in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the final game of the season. The goal was awarded as the goal of the season. Speaking about the stunner, Ferguson said:

“He was that thrust in the last third of the field and the goal he scored against Aston Villa from Wayne Rooney’s pass to win the league, you couldn’t have got a better goal than that.”

Van Persie made 105 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 58 goals and providing 21 assists. While he was amazing for Arsenal as well, the now-retired striker never won the Premier League with the Gunners.

When will Manchester United be back in action?

Manchester United will be back in action on April 2 as the Red Devils take on Newcastle United in a Premier League home clash.

Erik ten Hag's side went into the international break on the back of a 3-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-final. The clash at Old Trafford was a dramatic affair as the Cottagers were reduced to nine men after taking a 1-0 lead.

Manchester United will now make the trip to St. James' Park for the clash against the Magpies. They are third in the league table with 50 points from 26 games. Newcastle, meanwhile, are fifth with 47 points.

