“He farted every time we approached him” – Bayern Munich star quoted making hilarious claim about facing Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was recently quoted saying that Manchester City striker Erling Haaland farted every time he tried to mark him. The two sides clashed in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last month, with the Cityzens emerging victorious by a 4-1 aggregate scoreline over two legs.

Footage from the second leg emerged where Goretzka could be seen trying to mark Haaland during a set-piece and holding his nose. The Norwegian striker appeared to explain something by touching his belly. Goretzka has since been quoted saying (via Daily Star):

“He has no respect for the opponent or football. He farted every time we approached him.”

Erling Haaland has already created history in English football, scoring 35 Premier League goals in his first season in the country. He broke Andy Cole and Alan Shearer's record, which the legendary strikers set during 42-game Premier League seasons.

Haaland seemingly has a few unique tricks up his sleeve to get the better of his opponents. Apart from Goretzka's farting claims, he also allegedly pinches his opponents. Brentford's Ben Mee recently told Monday Night Football:

"He is a powerful lad and we have had a little bit of a jostle. Obviously we are trying to be physical with him and use our body in and around the box to stop him from getting into any positions he wants to. Little pinches here and there between me and him. More from him to be fair, but I don't mind that, I quite like that."

Can Erling Haaland win the 2023 Ballon d'Or?

Erling Haaland is the most in-form player in the world at the moment. His record in front of goal since joining Manchester City has been extraordinary. He is certainly one of the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Manchester City are currently the favorites to win the Premier League this season. They are also in the running to win the UEFA Champions League (with a semi-final against Real Madrid approaching) and the FA Cup (they'll face Manchester United in the final).

If Haaland can keep up his spectacular form and guide Pep Guardiola's side to the treble, he could become the favorite to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award. Given that he is only 22, the player is likely to dominate in this manner for years to come.

