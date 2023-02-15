"He does not feel pressure" - Sergio Aguero backs Chelsea star to have positive impact in the Premier League

Sergio Aguero had nothing but good things to say about newly-signed Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez. The player joined the Blues from Benfica in the January transfer window for a British record fee of €121 million.

Aguero claimed that his compatriot Fernandez, who started his career at Argentine club River Plate, is not one to give in to pressure. Fernandez, who won the young player of the tournament award at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is a calm and composed figure on the field.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com ‍ Can we talk about this Enzo Fernandez pass? Can we talk about this Enzo Fernandez pass? 😮‍💨https://t.co/LAPCFUB8uG

Speaking to Stake, Manchester City legend Aguero said:

"Enzo has shown time and time again, both in his first club River Plate and in the Argentina national team and Benfica, that he does not feel pressure and assumes his responsibility on the pitch naturally. And he no longer has to do with how much he paid for it."

The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker further lauded Fernandez's playmaking skills. The midfielder registered an assist in his second game for the Blues. Fernandez set up Joao Felix with a delightful pass. Aguero said:

"We saw it in his Chelsea debut. He made the team play and almost reached the goal. And it was his first game. In the second, he put in a masterful assist for Joao Félix's goal. He will surely have a very important progression in the Premier League."

Fernandez has so far made two appearances for the Blues and has registered one assist to his name.

Sergio Aguero addressed Chelsea and Liverpool's struggles this season

Liverpool and the Blues have struggled in the league this season. The two sides are ninth and 10th, respectively, in the Premier League table. Considered as potential title challengers before the start of the campaign, the two teams' fall from grace has been quite surprising. Aguero addressed the situation as he said:

"It is true that this season Liverpool is not at the level of the previous ones. I think the issue of so many injuries hurt their performance. The faster you can get them back, the better chance you have of putting up a fight."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🎖️| Liverpool were interested in Enzo Fernandez, but were put off by Benfica's original asking price of £60m, while Chelsea were prepared to go far higher. [ @neiljonesgoal 🎖️| Liverpool were interested in Enzo Fernandez, but were put off by Benfica's original asking price of £60m, while Chelsea were prepared to go far higher. [@neiljonesgoal] https://t.co/y29yIv8HIq

He further added:

"Chelsea is in a replacement process. It will depend on how long they take to understand the new additions — which were many — so that they begin to get their best game. They have a great coach and although some figures left, with the new ones they make up a great squad."

Poll : 0 votes