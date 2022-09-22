"He is not feeling well now" - National team manager provides worrying update about Arsenal star's injury 

Norway manager Stale Solbakken has provided a damning verdict on Arsenal star Martin Odegaard's fitness.

The midfielder has enjoyed a productive start to his campaign with the Gunners so far. That said, the player suffered an injury during training ahead of his team's clash against Brentford this past weekend.

Solbakken recently updated that the former Real Madrid midfielder hasn't joined his side's training sessions ahead of their fixtures during the international break. Instead, Odegaard is currently under the supervision of his club side's medical team.

While talking about the player ahead of the game, here's what Solbakken had to say about the same on TV2 (via Express):

"We are in regular dialogue with him and (Mikel) Arteta and Arsenal’s health sector, as it is called in Danish. Nothing has been decided there, so there is still hope. They are the ones who have had 'hands on him' up until now, and they are in dialogue."

The manager of Norway's national team further added:

"The possibilities of Ødegaard coming to Norway in one way or another are good. He is not feeling well now. Now it is necessary to get a final decision on whether he can take part in both or one of the games. We will certainly see him in Norway, either as a player or “fourth coach”.

Odegaard has been in great form so far this season, scoring three goals in seven games in all competitions for the Gunners.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus reacts to being snubbed by Brazil coach Tite

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a stunning start to his campaign with Arsenal since joining from Manchester City for £45 million earlier this summer. The Brazilian has scored four goals and provided three assists in eight games for the Gunners.

However, rather surprisingly, the Arsenal No. 9 was snubbed by Brazil manager Tite for his team's upcoming international friendlies.

While speaking on the same, here's what the Brazilian said to ESPN (via Football.London):

"There was (contact), after the call-up, yes. I respect the coach’s decision a lot, I respect Tite, the entire staff. As I said, I’m Brazilian, I’ll always root for the team. And I also respect the other players, who have a lot of quality. I’ll keep doing my best to have the opportunity again."

The 25-year-old went on to add:

"What is in my control is my performance. I will always try to give my best, finish the plays. Today I had some chances that I could also improve a little more, I know. I’ve been training, trying to do my best."

Arsenal will next be in action against rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on October 1 in the Premier League.

