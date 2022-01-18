"He feels good in Barcelona" - Barca star's representative discusses player's future amid speculation of an exit

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest's camp has insisted that the player wants to stay at the club. Dest has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp in the ongoing transfer window due to his reduced minutes on the pitch in recent times.

However, Michael Reschke, who works for the agency that represents the American, recently stated that Dest isn't thinking about leaving the club.

Speaking to Ran (via Barca Blaugranes), Reschke said:

“Sergino feels good in Barcelona. It’s a great club. That’s why it’s actually rather unlikely at the moment.”

Injuries have majorly derailed the progress Dest made in his first season with the club. He also has a new competitor for the right-back slot with the Blaugrana re-signing Dani Alves, who has started each of their last three matches. There were also rumors that Dest was left out of the squad despite being fit for their most recent game, a 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

However, the American can take solace from the fact that Alves is understandably not the same player he once was. Given he is 38-year-old, the Brazilian's workload is likely to be spread out more to keep him fresh once Dest and Sergi Roberto return from their layoffs.

Sergino Dest had a promising start to life at Barcelona

Dest was signed by Barcelona from AFC Ajax back in the summer of 2020. The 21-year-old impressed fans in his first few games for the Catalans thanks to his hard work defensively and pace in attack.

Dest made 30 La Liga appearances during the 2020-21 season, scoring twice and assisting another goal. However, as the season progressed, he was usurped by Oscar Mingueza. The Spaniard, who is a centre-back by trade, also struggled as a full-back after a bright start which saw Dest return to the side this season.

• Xavi leaving him out of the squad vs Real Madrid didn't go down well.



He has made 12 league appearances this season, recording an impressive three assists. The American also played four times in the UEFA Champions League. However, a back injury has massively affected his playing time this season.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez revealed recently that Dest had sustained a groin injury as well. As things stand, there doesn't seem to be a timeline in place for his return.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava