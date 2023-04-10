"He feels sad and lost" - Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea star to go 'somewhere else'

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged Hakim Ziyech to leave the west London club to rediscover his form.

Ziyech moved to Chelsea from Ajax for a £33 million fee in 2020 and has helped the Blues win three trophies so far. However, he has failed to cement a first-team spot at Stamford Bridge, scoring 14 goals in 102 appearances.

The 30-year-old was linked with a temporary move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January. However, the move did not materialize due to documentation issues on transfer deadline day.

Ziyech put his struggles at club level aside to lead Morocco to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, making them the first African nation to reach the last four of the quadrennial tournament.

Leboeuf, who played for Chelsea from 1996 to 2001, is baffled by Ziyech's struggles and has urged him to leave the Blues if he wants to rediscover his best form. He told ESPN (via Metro).

‘‘Ziyech guy is not happy and he wants to work. Every time he plays for Morocco, he’s the best player in the world, and every time he plays for Chelsea, he feels sad and lost. So I wish him to go somewhere else where he can show to the world he’s still the Ziyech that we have seen when he played for Ajax.’’

Ziyech has not been short of suitors, with several clubs in the Premier League and beyond expected to make a move for him in the summer transfer window. He has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Fulham, Serie A giants Inter Milan and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich - among others.

Chelsea star set to sign long-term deal until 2027: Reports

Defender Ben Chilwell is reportedly set to extend his Chelsea contract until 2027 amid transfer interest from Manchester City.

As per The Athletic, Chilwell is likely to pen a new four-year contract and extend his stay with the Blues. This news comes amidst renewed interest from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who have been long-time admirers of the England international.

Come summer, Chilwell will have just two years left on his contract. The club hierarchy want to sort out a new deal soon as they are said to be keen to avoid any player entering the final 24 months of their deals.

