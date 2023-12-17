"He feels more secure on the field" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star after 2-0 win over Brighton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Kai Havertz for his improved goal-scoring form. The Spanish tactician stated that the Germany international is displaying confidence on the pitch with his recent performances.

Speaking after his side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (17 December) in the Premier League, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

"His (Havertz) confidence is growing and he feels more secure on the field. The fact he’s scored one helped to score the second one. It’s four in seven games now and he should have scored a header today as well in a really good position."

Arteta added:

"But overall, his performances, the intelligence he shows on the pitch, the aggression, how he works defensively, it’s top. Really good."

The Gunners secured Havertz's services in the summer transfer window for a reported £65 million fee from Premier League rivals Chelsea. The versatile forward had a difficult start to life at the Emirates, struggling to rack up the numbers in front of goal.

Havertz has enjoyed an upturn in form recently, scoring against the likes of Brentford, Luton Town, and RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League. The former Chelsea attacker found the back of the net during Arsenal's win over Brighton at the Emirates in the 87th minute.

Havertz put on an impressive display in front of home fans, exceeding his xG of 0.63 and maintaining a 97% pass accuracy rate (via FotMob). Across competitions, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has recorded five goals and one assist in 26 games.

"I think it’ll come down to injuries" - Gary Neville rates Arsenal's chances in PL title race

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal have a massive opportunity to win the Premier League title this season. The former England defender believes injuries will play a huge role in deciding the outcome this term.

The Gunners moved to the top of the league after this weekend's win over the Seagulls. The north London outfit are one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who dropped points in their goalless draw with Manchester United.

Reigning champions Manchester City are five points behind Arsenal in fourth place after suffering a dip in form. Pep Guardiola's men have only won one in their last six league fixtures.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville offered his two cents on the title race and said (via football.london):

"Come February, the Champions League knockout stage could come and they’ll hit the ground running. I think it’ll come down to injuries in the end - if Arsenal can keep their players fit, they’ve got an incredible chance to win it this year but you can’t rule City out obviously."